True Story: First lion cubs born at Babanango Game Reserve after 150-year hiatus

Making history, these lion cubs with their mother on Babanango game reserve, are the first to be born after 150 years, which ecologist John Stuart has hailed a ‘true success story’ for conservation. Picture: Jackie and Trey Slinkard

Babanango Game Reserve, just north of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal, has announced the birth of a litter of lion cubs, a historic event as they are the first known lion cubs to be born in the area in more than 150 years.

This development signifies a major triumph for conservation and rewilding efforts in the region.

“The lionesses were only introduced onto the reserve last year and to already have our first cubs is remarkable,” ecologist at Babanango Game Reserve Stuart Dunlop said. He says the birth is not just a reflection of the health of the lions but also of the local ecosystem’s health as a whole.

The male lions were observed mating with the lioness earlier this year. Around April, the lioness was noted to have spent an extended period in one location, a common indication of pregnancy. After close monitoring, the presence of cubs was confirmed when wildlife monitors sighted them in June.

The first guest sighting of the cubs was made a few days later by Jackie and Trey Slinkard, visitors from America, who captured the momentous occasion.

“Not only are these the first lion cubs for Babanango Game Reserve, but they are the first known lion cubs to be born in this area in over 150 years,” Dunlop said. “This is a true conservation success story.”

Lions, along with several other large predator and mammal species were either hunted to local extinction or have moved further away from human settlements due to hunting.

“Various parts of the reserve have had a long history of hunting, both legal and illegal,” Dunlop said.

“The numbers of various species decreased because of the illegal practices, particularly with poaching, while some species may have moved off to areas where there was less human activity,” the ecologist said.

IOL