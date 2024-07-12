SANCCOB unveils new education and visitor centre in Cape Town

SANCCOB opens a state-of-the-art education and visitor centre in Cape Town, enhancing its environmental education programme and conservation efforts. Picture: Supplied / SANCCOB

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) has celebrated the opening of its new Education and Visitor Centre in Cape Town on Thursday, July 11.

The event, attended by partners, funders, and the executive mayor of Cape Town, marks a significant milestone for the non-profit organisation dedicated to sea bird conservation.

The newly built centre will accommodate SANCCOB's expanding environmental education programme, featuring a large education space with views of African penguins and other sea birds.

Equipped with an interactive screen and wall, the centre also includes a souvenir shop and cafeteria, both of which will be open to the public by the end of the month.

The centre was developed to provide a multi-purpose venue for large groups of learners and to offer universally accessible ablution facilities. It will also host scientific talks, training workshops, and conferences with local and international partners.

The souvenir shop and cafeteria are expected to generate supplementary income to support SANCCOB's conservation efforts.

“We have received generous support from local and international businesses, individuals, institutions, and foundations who have either sponsored furnishings and building materials or contributed financially to the new building,” Natalie Maskell, SANCCOB's chief executive officer, said.

“We are grateful for their support to make this project a reality and excited about the impact for our environmental education programme and improved visitor experience.”

Construction began in October 2023, with completion and handover in June 2024. Designed by JP Architecture, the centre features a welcoming entrance, a reception area with wall-to-wall windows overlooking the African penguin Home Pen, and a cafeteria with views of Table Mountain.

Cape Town’s Mayor, Geordin Gwyn Hill-Lewis, praised SANCCOB’s efforts, saying, “The work done by SANCCOB to protect and save our seabirds is remarkable. I have no doubt that this facility will inspire many children and encourage more people to consider professional conservation as a career.”

Each year, SANCCOB attracts thousands of visitors, including school learners and corporate groups, who visit the seabird hospital to learn about seabird rehabilitation and conservation.

The new centre will enhance these educational experiences, offering workshops and on-site training in chick rearing, seabird rehabilitation, oiled wildlife preparedness and response, and disease surveillance.

Maskell said, “The new centre will strengthen our income to cover core expenses of veterinary and rehabilitative care for seabirds. The endangered African penguin is our flagship species, and we employ all necessary measures to prevent its extinction.

“This includes field rangers who monitor colonies and proactive colony sweeps during extreme weather conditions, as well as co-litigation efforts against the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.”

The public can book tours with SANCCOB’s education department from 9am to 3pm, seven days a week. The souvenir shop and cafeteria will be accessible regardless of tour participation.

IOL