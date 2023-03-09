Advisory: residents in Cape Town’s southern suburbs urged to boil water before drinking

The City of Cape Town released a statement on Wednesday, advising residents in Noordhoek, Redhill, Simon’s Town, Sun Valley, Kommetjie, Ocean View, Scarborough, Masiphumelele and Glencairn to boil tap water before drinking it or using it to wash fruits and vegetables that will be consumed raw.

The advisory comes after routine sampling results found that the water quality in those areas was not compliant with national water quality standards (SANS 241).

Investigations are under way to determine the cause and the affected pipelines are being flushed and disinfected.

The city advises:

◉ Tap water should be boiled for one minute and left to cool naturally.

◉ Residents that are unable to boil their water can mix 1 teaspoon of unperfumed household bleach in 20 – 25 litres of water and let it stand for at least 2 hours before using it.

◉ Always store purified water in clean, covered containers.

Further testing will be conducted by the City to ensure the highest and safest quality water is in circulation.

The City apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Current Affairs