Sean and Fanie Cilliers were called out to Windsor Dam to retrieve a 3.65m long python following heavy rains. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith Herald

A KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher has warned that the recent heavy rains in the province could see lots more snake sightings.

Fanie Cilliers was speaking to the Ladysmith Herald following a retrieval of a 3.65m, 16kg python from the Windsor Dam area.

Cilliers and his son, Sean, were called out to the area after residents spotted the snake.

“With all the rain and localised flooding in the area, numerous big snakes have been reported in the Ladysmith town, yes … in town," Cilliers said.

He said he has been inundated with calls from people concerned for the safety of their pets.

“Residents should remain calm and contact me as soon as possible if they spot a snake,” he said.

Cilliers said the snake will be released far away from residential areas.

Fanie Cilliers with the python. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith Herald

Last week, several businesses were forced to close following heavy downpours.

Speaking to the “Ladysmith Herald”, the Al Imdaad Foundation's Abed Karrim said teams were busy assisting stranded residents throughout the region.

Parts of the town were flooded. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith Herald

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has issued an advisory of heavy rainfall over the escarpment and Lowveld areas of Limpopo and north-eastern corner of Mpumalanga Province from Friday evening, with more rainfall accumulation expected from Saturday into Sunday over the mentioned areas. It will result in severe impacts due to persistent rain leading to flooding as well as strong damaging winds. The weather pattern stems from Tropical Cyclone Freddy which has caused devastation in parts Madagascar, claiming at least five lives so far.

IOL