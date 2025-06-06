Cape Town's Atlantis solar plant: A groundbreaking step towards renewable energy

The City of Cape Town said it's making progress with its R200 million solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Atlantis.

This is after installing around 2,400 solar panels of the total planned 12,850 to power the local grid by the end of this year.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the first municipal own-built solar plant in South Africa on Thursday. He was accompanied by the mayoral committee for energy, Xanthea Limberg.

“It’s awe-inspiring to see thousands of panels springing up at this first City-owned solar plant in South Africa, which is also benefiting the local economy and community here in Atlantis. This plant can potentially scale up to 10MW fed directly into our local grid, and we’ll connect the initial 7MW capacity to a nearby main substation by the end of the year,” he said.

“This project is part of the broader change sweeping across our city, as we source alternative energy to ultimately meet 35% of total demand by 2030; as we scale-up the energy efficiency initiatives already saving ratepayers R350 million per year; as we make it easier for households to go solar and sell us the excess to get cash for power; as we open our grid to energy traders this year; and as we invest R5 billion on grid upgrades over three years to support this decentralised energy future,” Hill-Lewis said.