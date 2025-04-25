Eskom has confirmed no load shedding has been scheduled.

Stage 2 load shedding has been suspended after it was implemented at short notice on Thursday afternoon.

The power utility suspended load shedding at midnight on Thursday.

They said the reason for implementing load shedding was due to higher-than-expected electricity demand, the loss of generation units, and extensive planned maintenance that placed a strain on the system.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the suspension of load shedding was due to generation recovery.

“Following the recovery of approximately 2,015 MW of generation capacity, an expected decline in electricity demand, and sufficient emergency reserves, load shedding was suspended at midnight,” Mokwena said.

She explained that planned maintenance continues to ensure system readiness for increased winter demand, to meet regulatory requirements, and to ensure environmental compliance.

“Our team remains committed to restoring approximately 6,000 MW to service by next Tuesday. Eskom will release its Power Alert later today or provide further communication as needed,” Mokwena said.

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.