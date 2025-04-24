JUST IN: Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to Friday 5am

Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Friday.

Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from Thursday at 4pm, lasting until 5am on Friday.

The power utility said the decision comes in light of unexpectedly high electricity demand compounded by the loss of generation units and extensive planned maintenance work, placing an enormous strain on the already beleaguered grid.

"As a result, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today and will remain in effect until 05:00 tomorrow (Friday). Given these ongoing constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly to help reduce pressure on the grid," said Eskom.

Last week, ActionSA expressed concern over Eskom’s R3.6 billion diesel spend in just 30 days, calling it an “unaffordable illusion” used to mask South Africa’s ongoing electricity crisis.

The party said government claims of ending load shedding are misleading, with diesel-powered emergency generation simply substituting blackouts rather than solving the core issues.

ActionSA Member of Parliament, Alan Beesley, said: “South Africa hasn’t ended load shedding – we’ve simply replaced it with an unaffordable illusion, paid for by the taxpayer.”

Beesley said that between April 1 and 10, 2025, alone, Eskom burned R1.34 billion in diesel. Yet, Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF), the key metric for generation performance, sits at just 56.11 percent, well below the 70 percent target set by the Minister of Electricity.

This also reflects a decline from the same period last year, when the EAF was 58.96 percent. ActionSA says this proves there are fewer megawatts available now than a year ago, despite significantly higher spending.

“That is not a recovery – it is a cover-up with devastating fiscal consequences,'' Beesley warned.