Longyuan and DLO Energy Resource Group join forces to equip youth for SA's green energy future

The inaugural graduation ceremony of the DLO Skills Initiative Solar Panel Cleaning Program took place on Tuesday at the De Aar Town Hall in the Northern Cape, marking a significant milestone in the empowerment of local youth. Over the past three months, the programme has trained 100 unemployed young people in De Aar, equipping them with essential skills in solar panel cleaning and maintenance. Designed to provide opportunities for disadvantaged community members, the comprehensive training included practical sessions, workplace integration, and post-training support to facilitate successful career transitions in the renewable energy sector. In partnership with Longyuan Power Group, DLO Energy Resource Group launched this initiative to bridge the skills gap and create employment pathways in the growing green energy industry. “China Longyuan has been an exceptional partner in funding this project, placing their trust in us to develop a skills programme that is truly relevant,” said Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Group. “Without their support, we would not have been able to achieve the reach we have today.” Longyuan Power Group, a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation, the world’s largest wind power operator, has been instrumental in promoting and expanding renewable energy initiatives globally.

South Africa has been facing a persistent load-shedding crisis that has adversely affected the economy over the years. Transitioning to renewable energy has been proposed as a potential solution to help resolve this crisis, leading to a growing demand for skilled professionals and experts in the field. To support this transition, the company has invested approximately R5.18 billion in two wind farms located in the Northern Cape. With a combined installed capacity of 244.5 MW, these wind farms have already begun supplying electricity to the national grid, contributing to the alleviation of the energy crisis in the country. The wind farms generate approximately 760 million kWh of clean electricity every year, benefiting around 300,000 local households and supporting South Africa's initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy stability. Understanding that a skilled workforce is essential for the country’s renewable energy transition, Longyuan has also taken proactive steps to equip young South Africans with industry-relevant skills. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ben Sheng, Deputy General Manager of Longyuan South Africa commended the skills initiative programme and reaffirmed Longyuan dedication to empowering local youth. “This program is a remarkable step forward, and Longyuan is committed to ensuring that more young people are empowered with the skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to South Africa's energy future.” Sheng said. The company has also made a broader impact on communities in the Northern Cape through various social initiatives, investing around R15 million annually in community development projects that focus on healthcare, education, and youth empowerment.