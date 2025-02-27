Longyuan and DLO Energy Resource Group join forces to equip youth for SA's green energy future
The inaugural graduation ceremony of the DLO Skills Initiative Solar Panel Cleaning Program took place on Tuesday at the De Aar Town Hall in the Northern Cape, marking a significant milestone in the empowerment of local youth.
Image: Supplied
Over the past three months, the programme has trained 100 unemployed young people in De Aar, equipping them with essential skills in solar panel cleaning and maintenance. Designed to provide opportunities for disadvantaged community members, the comprehensive training included practical sessions, workplace integration, and post-training support to facilitate successful career transitions in the renewable energy sector.
In partnership with Longyuan Power Group, DLO Energy Resource Group launched this initiative to bridge the skills gap and create employment pathways in the growing green energy industry.
“China Longyuan has been an exceptional partner in funding this project, placing their trust in us to develop a skills programme that is truly relevant,” said Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Group. “Without their support, we would not have been able to achieve the reach we have today.”
Longyuan Power Group, a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation, the world’s largest wind power operator, has been instrumental in promoting and expanding renewable energy initiatives globally.
South Africa has been facing a persistent load-shedding crisis that has adversely affected the economy over the years. Transitioning to renewable energy has been proposed as a potential solution to help resolve this crisis, leading to a growing demand for skilled professionals and experts in the field.
To support this transition, the company has invested approximately R5.18 billion in two wind farms located in the Northern Cape. With a combined installed capacity of 244.5 MW, these wind farms have already begun supplying electricity to the national grid, contributing to the alleviation of the energy crisis in the country.
The wind farms generate approximately 760 million kWh of clean electricity every year, benefiting around 300,000 local households and supporting South Africa's initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy stability.
Understanding that a skilled workforce is essential for the country’s renewable energy transition, Longyuan has also taken proactive steps to equip young South Africans with industry-relevant skills.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ben Sheng, Deputy General Manager of Longyuan South Africa commended the skills initiative programme and reaffirmed Longyuan dedication to empowering local youth.
“This program is a remarkable step forward, and Longyuan is committed to ensuring that more young people are empowered with the skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to South Africa's energy future.” Sheng said.
The company has also made a broader impact on communities in the Northern Cape through various social initiatives, investing around R15 million annually in community development projects that focus on healthcare, education, and youth empowerment.
Its scholarship programme has helped 390 university students, while four early education centres and donated classrooms have provided learning opportunities for 469 children. In healthcare, a mobile medical unit offers free services to over 9,000 community members annually, ensuring better access to essential medical care.
Executive Mayor of De Aar, Gladwell Lulamile Nkumbi, highlighted the local impact of the new program.
"The program we have launched today will contribute to the activities in the area. The solar projects we are implementing will help create more jobs.
"As the largest area hosting numerous solar and wind energy projects, we are providing opportunities specifically for the people of eMthanjeni, based on the skills they have acquired," Nkumbi stated.
The Mayor also praised and commended DLO Energy Group and Longyuan for their positive contributions to Emthanjeni Municipality.
"Their contributions to economic activities have been significant, even though they operate on a small scale. However, they still have a notable impact on the area.
"We see lots of people moving in and out going to work and the area is faced with lots of young people that are unemployed, so the programmes that are here address some of the challenges that we're facing," Nkumbi concluded.
