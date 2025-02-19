City Power suspends services in Alexandra after residents assault technician
Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, has halted services in Alexandra after one of their technicians was assaulted by protesting residents.
Image: Photo: Supplied/City Power
Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, has suspended its services in Alexandra after a technician was assaulted while responding to a power outage.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Alexandra Service Delivery Centre (SDC), where the technician was on his way to respond to a power outage affecting customers along Second and Seventh Avenue.
According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, an angry mob stormed the gates, damaging vehicles and assaulting the technician, who was in the office that time.
Residents were protesting over the delays in power restoration in the area, barricading roads with stones and burning tyres.
“We strongly condemn this criminal action,” Mangena said, expressing deep sadness and outrage over the incident.
As a result, City Power suspended all the services in Alexandra until further notice.
“No employees will be dispatched to work around Alexandra until law and order is restored and workers' safety can be guaranteed,” Mangena said.
“Many of our workers have been deeply affected by the incident, especially the technician who was attacked shortly after clocking in for work.”
City Power has suspended services in Alexandra until further notice after a technician was beaten by locals demanding power restoration in the area.
Image: Supplied/City Power
He said the power utility will provide psychosocial support to the technician and other colleagues traumatised by the incident.
“Most of the colleagues at the Alexandra SDC have expressed serious concerns for their safety. While we respect the community's right to protest, we urge residents to consider the implications of their actions,” Mangena said.
The demonstration, which involved burning tyres, blockading most roads, destroying property, and violently attacking people, only exacerbated the ongoing power supply challenges, he said.
“Our technicians have been working tirelessly to address the disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions, and such protests have significantly delayed our efforts,” Mangena added.
He called on law enforcement authorities to restore order in the area.
“The blockades and violent protests across the township must cease and those behind them must be brought to book.
“We demand swift arrests of the perpetrators and urge the South African Police Service (SAPS) to increase their presence around our service delivery centre to prevent further incidents and protect our infrastructure,” Mangena said.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.