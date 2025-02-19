City Power suspends services in Alexandra after residents assault technician

Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, has halted services in Alexandra after one of their technicians was assaulted by protesting residents.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Alexandra Service Delivery Centre (SDC), where the technician was on his way to respond to a power outage affecting customers along Second and Seventh Avenue.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, an angry mob stormed the gates, damaging vehicles and assaulting the technician, who was in the office that time.

Residents were protesting over the delays in power restoration in the area, barricading roads with stones and burning tyres.

“We strongly condemn this criminal action,” Mangena said, expressing deep sadness and outrage over the incident.

As a result, City Power suspended all the services in Alexandra until further notice.

“No employees will be dispatched to work around Alexandra until law and order is restored and workers' safety can be guaranteed,” Mangena said.

“Many of our workers have been deeply affected by the incident, especially the technician who was attacked shortly after clocking in for work.”