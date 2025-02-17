Heavy rain causes power outages in Joburg

Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power said it is experiencing large volumes of phone calls due heavy rains in Gauteng that damaged infrastructure.

Johannesburg power utility City Power says it is struggling due to severe flooding and infrastructure damage caused by the weekend’s rainfall. The utility said it had reported over 2,600 calls since Monday morning about power outages.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms over the central parts of the country, with more rain expected in Gauteng on Monday.

The heavy rain in the province over the weekend led to severe flooding on the roads, damaging properties and causing hazardous road conditions.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the heavy rain caused damage to electricity infrastructure in parts of Johannesburg, which affected the utility’s operations.

”City Power wishes to inform customers that its operations have been impacted by the heavy rainfall that has flooded some roads and damaged electricity infrastructure in parts of Johannesburg,” Mangena said.

He said when the day began, over 2600 logged calls of electricity interruptions were recorded.

“The majority emanated from the Inner City, where two lines from Sebenza tripped in the early hours of this morning.”