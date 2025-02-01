Load Shedding returns: South Africans react to the energy crisis on X

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load shedding is still back after more 300 days without the energy cuts.

South Africans have taken to social media to express their irritation and dread at the fact that load-shedding is back after more than 10 months without the energy cuts.

On Friday Electricity and Energy Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told the country that the breakdown of six units meant a return to load shedding after more than 300 days without load shedding.

“This is a temporary setback and I am sure that we can announce the end of load shedding at the end of March once we add 2 500 Megawatts (MW) to capacity,” he said.

The minister apologised to the South Africans.

“I want to issue a profuse apology for the return of load shedding, but we are within touching distance of calling an end to load shedding,” he said.