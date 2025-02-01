Load Shedding returns: South Africans react to the energy crisis on X
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load shedding is still back after more 300 days without the energy cuts.
Image: File Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers
South Africans have taken to social media to express their irritation and dread at the fact that load-shedding is back after more than 10 months without the energy cuts.
On Friday Electricity and Energy Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told the country that the breakdown of six units meant a return to load shedding after more than 300 days without load shedding.
“This is a temporary setback and I am sure that we can announce the end of load shedding at the end of March once we add 2 500 Megawatts (MW) to capacity,” he said.
The minister apologised to the South Africans.
“I want to issue a profuse apology for the return of load shedding, but we are within touching distance of calling an end to load shedding,” he said.
Here are what South Africans are saying on X
EskomSePush is back
Another reality many South Africans have had to deal with is the fact that they have to download the load-shedding push notification application called EskomSePush.
The founders of the app Dan Southwood-Wells, and Herman Maritz, never imagined that the service would still be in use and even more popular more than a decade later.
The app was launched in 2014.
The app also decided to post the fact that it was back after almost a year without load-shedding.
IOL BUSINESS
Related Topics: