'Is Eskom looking for civil unrest?': Load shedding sparks outrage among South Africans

The news of load shedding returning was not received kindly by South African netizens who have used social media to vent their frustration. Image: File

Tensions are escalating following Eskom's announcement that load shedding will resume from 5pm on Friday and continue throughout the weekend. According to Ramokgopa, load shedding must be implemented to maintain the integrity of Eskom's power-producing system. "Load shedding is an extraordinary occurrence, and we want to put it behind us," he said. This news was not received kindly by South African netizens who used social media to vent their frustration. An X user posted: "Eskom, are you looking for civil unrest to destabilise South Africa and get rid of Ramaphosa?"

Another pointed fingers at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) approval of the controversial 12.74% electricity price. "So, wait they announced they're increasing the price of electricity then they implement load shedding, and we must just accept this crap."

The increase, authorised during a media conference on Thursday, is expected to be a huge blow to customers who are already dealing with economic difficulty. "The GOOD Party has been especially outspoken in denouncing the rise, claiming that South Africans are already facing some of the highest electricity costs in the world in relation to their income," said the party. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also warned that with Eskom's confirmation that Stage 3 load shedding would be imposed from tonight will be disastrous - especially less than a week before the President's State of the Nation Address (Sona). "This is yet another devastating blow to South Africans who endure power cuts despite years of promises that the crisis will be resolved...The DA has been clear: the time for half-measures is over. Tariff increases and quick fixes will not solve this crisis - only bold, structural reform will," said DA spokesperson on electricity and energy, Kevin Mileham. Another post on X reads: "They are frustrated because they didn't receive the 30% tariff increase, they wanted instead, they were granted only 12.6% over two years. As a result, they are retaliating against Nersa and consumers. Had they been given an increase of over 20%, they wouldn't be talking about load shedding."