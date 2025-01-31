CONFIRMED! Stage 3 load shedding for the weekend, it could get Stage 4 bad

For years the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) has been claiming in its annual reports that it is underfunded, the writer says.

The Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa has announced Stage 3 load shedding will be initiated this weekend.

Eskom’s Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said load shedding will start at 5pm on Friday evening and will run for the weekend.

According to Ramokgopa, load shedding has to be initiated to protect the integrity of Eskom's power generation system.

"Load shedding is an extraordinary occurrence and we want to put it behind us."

Bheki Nxumalo, Group Executive Generation, Eskom said that repairs on the units that have been gone down has started and the repairs will continue this weekend.

Load shedding

The media briefing follows a statement from Eskom on Friday morning where the power utility said there is a high risk of load shedding following months of uninterrupted power supply.

Eskom said that after more than 10 months of uninterrupted electricity supply, due to the success of the Generation Recovery Plan, there was a high risk of load shedding at short notice this weekend.

"This is a potentially temporary setback. Load shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet," Marokane said.

"However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times. This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves, which now need to be replenished."

According to Marokane, they are closely monitoring the status of its current emergency reserves.

Marokane said up to Stage 4 load shedding may be implemented over the weekend.

Eskom diesel splurge

Earlier this week, IOL reported that Eskom has burned through a massive amount of diesel in order to avoid load shedding in the past year.