Retraction and Apology

On May 8, 2025, IOL published the following story: 'IOL Exclusive: Zimbabwe banker, South African banks implicated in R2 billion electoral scandal'.

IOL stands by its investigation, however, additional information has since come to light that has necessitated the removal of the story in its original form.

Certain aspects of the story, particularly surrounding Raymond Chigogwana's alleged involvement in the matter, were found, under further investigation, to be false.

IOL apologises unreservedly to Mr Chigogwana for any harm caused.