Safer campuses: CGE and Higher Education Department unite against Gender-Based Violence

In an effort to combat issues of Gender Based Violence and abuse at tertiary institutions, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and the Department of Higher Education and Training have launched an outreach programme under the banner “safer campuses, safer spaces”.

CGE Spokesperson, Javu Baloyi said the initiative was launched to highlight the scourge of sexual harassment at universities.

“Universities are engulfed with issues of sexual harassment, sex for marks, bullying, intimidation, and issues of Gender-Based Violence. It is best to work in unison and shine the spotlight on this. Equally we bring that heightened activism to bring conscious awareness on the issues”.

The commission says all stakeholders should gather around the same table to put an end to this harassment and gross violation of students.

“The silo mentality and the blame game are pervasive when dealing with these issues. The best way is to have a collaborative approach on the matter,” Baloyi told IOL.

Baloyi said the initiative aims to ensure that the vulnerability of students is not taken advantage of or exploited.

Students frequently face harassment and are solicited for sexual favours to address their financial shortfalls, particularly at the start of the academic year when they grapple with registration fees, accommodation, and food expenses due to delays, underfunding, or defunding from the National Students Financial Aid Scheme.

Speaking to IOL about the dangers of this, Ditebogo Semelane, a college student in Braamfontein said: “Such tendencies tend to endanger students and shift their focus from school to survival as many are from impoverished deep rural areas who travel to the city in pursuit of their dream tertiary qualifications with the hope of getting employment and changing their financial fortunes.”

Semelane said students could easily be derailed over time as some “students would rather skip class as they look for money to buy food than attend on an empty stomach”.

