Dyslexic thinking unlocked: ‘The University of Dyslexic Thinking’ is launched

The University of Dyslexic Thinking is transforming education for dyslexic individuals, showcasing their unique talents and empowering them for success in a changing world.

Entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, who is dyslexic himself, has lent his support to the project.

The courses cater to a wide audience, including dyslexic individuals seeking to harness their Dyslexic thinking skills or those eager to understand the power of this mindset.

Hosted by Open University, this pioneering initiative is accessible worldwide, aiming to showcase and develop the unique talents associated with dyslexia .

The international charity “Made By Dyslexia” has unveiled an innovative learning platform, the University of Dyslexic Thinking (DyslexicU).

Reflecting on his own experiences, Branson said, “While ‘U’ might technically stand for ‘University,’ I quite like the irony that it resembles the ‘U’ that myself and many dyslexics sometimes see scribbled on our report cards, because traditional education systems are not made for minds like ours.

“If you’re a dyslexic, I know how disheartening that can be. I hope the launch of DyslexicU today can be a reminder to you that thinking in a different way to everyone else is indispensable in this new world of work. It’s your superpower.”

The need for a new approach

Coinciding with the launch, Made By Dyslexia released its “Intelligence 5.0 report, developed in partnership with Randstad Enterprise. The report highlights the global demand for human-centric skills such as creativity, problem-solving, adaptability, and communication—all attributes inherent to dyslexics.

the report also criticises traditional education and workplace systems for often overlooking these talents. Instead, they often measure abilities using outdated methods that emphasise dyslexic challenges.

The findings advocate for a modernised approach to teaching and assessment to unlock the potential of Dyslexic Thinking.

Courses that inspire

DyslexicU offers a range of courses designed to celebrate and cultivate Dyslexic Thinking. Current modules include “Entrepreneurs & Start-Up Mentality,” developed in partnership with Virgin StartUp, and “Changemakers & Activism’” created alongside Virgin Unite. Both courses draw on real-world examples and the expertise of leading dyslexic thinkers to inspire learners.

The courses also explore storytelling, sport, fashion, culinary arts, and music, with more subjects planned for release throughout the year.

As Branson notes, the content teaches lessons that he believes should have been included in classrooms all along. “We’re shaking things up and teaching the skills the world needs. We need more innovators, problem-solvers, storytellers, and unconventional thinking,” he said.

Empowering dyslexic minds

The launch of DyslexicU represents a significant step towards redefining how society perceives and nurtures dyslexic talent.

By embracing the unique strengths of dyslexics, this initiative seeks to equip individuals with the tools they need to thrive in an AI-driven world, while also encouraging a shift in how intelligence is measured and celebrated.

IOL Education