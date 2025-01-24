Lesetja Kganyago elected as Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), was unanimously elected to the office of Chancellor of Stellenbosch University (SU) ton Friday, 24 January 2025. This follows the end of Justice Edwin Cameron’s term in December 2024.

The Chancellor is the titular head of the University. An electoral college, constituted in terms of the SU Statute and consisting of all members of the Council and the Executive Committee of the Senate, met today to elect the institution’s 16th Chancellor.

In a statement SU said Governor Kganyago received an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Commerce (DCom) honoris causa) from SU in 2018 and is viewed as one of the finest public-policy minds in the country. In December 2020, Nelson Mandela University also conferred upon him an honorary Doctorate of Commerce.

“He holds a Master of Science degree in development economics from London University (School of Oriental and African Studies) and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting and economics from the University of South Africa.

Commenting on his appointment Governor Kganyago said, “Tertiary institutions have always played a pivotal role in shaping future leaders and driving social, economic, and cultural transformation in our country. As Chancellor of this dynamic institution, I am looking forward to inspiring the next generation to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our country and continent.”

Prof Wim de Villiers, Rector and Vice-Chancellor, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Governor Kganyago as the new Chancellor of our University. With his unparalleled expertise in economics, finance, and leadership, combined with his steadfast dedication to public service, he embodies the qualities we deeply value as an institution. I have no doubt that Governor Kganyago will inspire our University community.”

Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching and Vice-Chancellor-elect, added: “Governor Kganyago’s leadership at the pinnacle of economic policy and his commitment to the careful custodianship of our national reserves have set a formidable example to us all and make him uniquely suited to represent our institution as Chancellor.”

Chair of the SU Council, Nicky Newton-King, added her voice in welcoming the newly elected Chancellor.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago

CW “This is a moment of great pride for the Stellenbosch University community. Governor Kganyago’s exemplary leadership, vast experience, and unwavering commitment to independence and excellence are inspiring matters of public record. I very much look forward to welcoming the Governor to the University community. I would also like to recognise and thank Justice Cameron for his commitment and service as Chancellor.”

Governor Kganyago will assume office today, which will also mark the start of his five-year term. His official inauguration will follow on a date yet to be determined. The term of office of the Chancellor is five years, and the Chancellor may be elected again for one more consecutive term only. Justice Edwin Cameron’s term as Chancellor ended on 31 December 2024. A notice calling for nominations was distributed to members of Convocation via email on 21 November 2024. During the nomination period of 30 days (22 November to 22 December 2024 at 23:59), only one nomination was received.