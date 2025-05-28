KZN primary school transformed with new library and facilities

The official opening of the new library at Thandokwethu Primary School last Thursday coincided with a visit by a group of volunteers from Islamic Relief Canada, as part of their Inspire – Volunteer Abroad programme. Image: Supplied

Thandokwethu Primary School in the rural community of Dududu, located on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, has been revitalised through a dedicated rehabilitation project spearheaded by Islamic Relief South Africa (IRSA), in collaboration with Islamic Relief Canada. The culmination of over two years of hard work was celebrated with the official opening of a new school library last Thursday.

This transformational journey began in 2022, when a devoted and concerned teacher, Nikaya Shaikh, contacted IRSA and asked for support for the dilapidated school. When IRSA visited the school, they saw every single window broken; walls with large holes through which the outside could be seen, and where rain would flood the classrooms; hazardous asbestos roofing; and absolutely no running water or sanitation.

From goats sleeping in the classrooms, Thandokwethu Primary School now has doors, proper roofing and ceramic tiles. Image: Supplied

The school and the surrounding community’s resilience and commitment to finding a sustainable solution to the school's challenges also struck the team. Supported by funding from Islamic Relief Canada, IRSA began its mission to revitalise the school.

Rehabilitation included infrastructural improvements such as the installation of vital water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities; secure fencing; upgraded classroom environments; and the creation of a safe play area. Investing in crucial teacher training and essential learning resources, IRSA fostered a more conducive and stimulating educational environment.

The official opening of the new library at Thandokwethu Primary School last Thursday coincided with a visit by a group of volunteers from Islamic Relief Canada, as part of their Inspire – Volunteer Abroad programme. Image: Supplied

Thandokwethu Primary School principal, Mrs Zulu, said: “There were holes in the roof, the rain would come in and children couldn’t come to school, goats would come and sleep in the open classes. We didn’t even have doors in the classrooms, we used to use an old chalkboard to close off the doorway. “Now we have a space for the kids to learn well. We are probably the only school in an area like this that has proper roofing and ceramic tiles and that has a library. This is unheard of in communities like ours. We never thought this would be possible. We can’t thank Islamic Relief enough.”

A standout feature of the revitalisation effort was the installation of a borehole providing a sustainable source of clean water, benefitting not only the learners and staff but also the surrounding Dududu community of approximately 2,000 residents. This initiative not only addressed immediate issues of sanitation and hygiene but also strengthened community spirit and involvement. “Islamic Relief is grateful for the opportunity to have rehabilitated Thandokwethu Primary School and to serve the surrounding community. We will continue to nurture the meaningful relationships forged through this process, and we look forward to seeing how the infrastructural upgrades contribute to the growth and development of curious, empowered and inspired young minds,” IRSA CEO Yusuf Mohamed said.

