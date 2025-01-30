Miss SA 2024 Mia le Roux in learnership partnership with private college to provide skills to people with disabilities

Miss SA 2024, Mia le Roux, the Miss SA organisation and the B4i Academy have partnered to give people who are living with disabilities an educational opportunity by awarding them learnership programmes.

The learnership programmes will provide skills development, while prioritising quality and accessibility and ensuring that people with disabilities acquire skills that will be beneficial for them to be successful in today’s economy.

“I am honoured to partner with the B4i Academy to make a difference in the lives of those who often face significant barriers. This initiative is a step towards a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of their abilities, has access to opportunities to allow them to succeed.

“Our purpose is to change lives, to offer pathways to dignity, independence and economic participation for those who often face barriers in accessing education and employment. Together we aim to break down these barriers, enabling individuals with disabilities to contribute meaningfully to society,” Le Roux said.

This forms part of Le Roux’s advocacy campaign, the Mia Le Roux Movement, a platform dedicated to advocating for the estimated four million deaf people in South Africa while also raising awareness about all forms of exclusion.

The pilot programme of this partnership, which kicked off in October, has facilitated 120 learnerships which were made possible through a significant investment from Group Elephant.

B4i Academy CEO, Yolandi Venter said: “Group Elephant is a visionary company committed to the upliftment of people in South Africa and their investment is enabling the first project of this impactful collaboration.

“At the B4i Academy, we believe in the transformative power of education to unlock potential and create opportunities for all. Our collaboration with Le Roux signifies our steadfast commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

"Together we will tailor educational programmes that prioritise quality over quantity, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to the skills and training they need to thrive in the current economy,” Venter added.

Today marks the official launch of the first public learnership campaign, with applications opening on February 1 and closing on February 28, 2025, at 6pm.

Applications can be made via the Miss South Africa website, the B4i Project’s website or the Miss South Africa App.

IOL