Community fights for the future of sports fields

Rajesh Jankee, Dhevan Pillay, Prakash Singh, Trevor Henry, Rakesh Brijmohan and Sham Maharaj, at the Eastbury sports field. Image: Yoshini Perumal

COMMUNITY and sporting leaders are “sick of the corruption” which they claim has led to the deterioration of sports fields in Phoenix. Sham Maharaj, of the Phoenix Working Committee, said they had been fighting the Phoenix Infill Housing project since 2018, and was grateful that the city had stopped developments on sports fields after the protest.

Trevor Henry at the section of land that was cleared at the Eastbury sports field Image: Yoshini Perumal

“The fact that the city’s speaker, Thabani Nyawose, said they had no idea that land around the Eastbury sports field was being cleared, showed us the level of corruption we are dealing with. “We told him that the officials need to open their eyes, as land owned by the city was being snatched from them due to corrupt officials in parks and corrupt councillors. We are sick of corruption. We caught wind that there were several developers doing business with the council and that the sports grounds, which had been left to deteriorate, were being sold for R36 000.

“Each piece of land, no matter its size, was sold for R36 000. A developer was buying the land, putting an exorbitant mark-up on it, and reselling it. The land is only developed by the third or fourth developer, who eventually paid millions for the land. “The question is, who is making money in between? The developers approved by council are not the developers doing the job. It is no longer low cost housing but middle to high income houses which are being built. We welcome the halting of this project,” Maharaj added.

He said a consultation process between officials and the community was needed so that the city could properly investigate the claims. Dhevan Pillay, of the Foresthaven Sports Club, said a developer had attended a Local Football Association (LFA) meeting last year to discuss how he could work with them to operate a flea market and bar at the Eastbury sports field.

“Somebody signed off on the lease for this land. The developer wanted to collaborate with us. But we opposed it as we did not want children who use the field to be exposed to alcohol, drugs, vaping or smoking. This is not the ethos of sport. “We were told that the developer also wanted to operate a tyre shop and a car wash from the area. We cannot have children playing in the field while there are people driving in and out of the sports area. Now the councillors are backtracking because they were caught out for their underhanded dealings. They think we are fools,” Pillay said.

Meanwhile, the local football associations were calling for the city to make the rezoning process for sports fields a priority. “While the rezoning process is being completed, a lease agreement must be provided to the LFA to safeguard these sports fields. We also need upgrading and maintenance of sports facilities in Phoenix. The parks department must prioritise the upgrade and maintenance of all sporting facilities in Phoenix, including proper functioning change rooms, clean and usable toilets, and general facility improvement.

“Safety is a primary concern. We request that lights, secure fencing, and proper security measures be put in place to ensure the safety and usability of all sports fields, particularly in the evenings,” he added. Prakash Singh, of the Longcroft Falcons Football Club, said Phoenix still had a rich football heritage, which needed to be acknowledged by the city.

“We demand the construction of a fully-equipped football stadium in Phoenix to serve as a home for our clubs and a beacon for youth development. We propose that local football clubs be given the opportunity, individually or jointly, to formally adopt and take stewardship of specific sports fields within Phoenix under an agreed partnership with the municipality,” he added. Sunny Singh, 74, a founding member of the Phoenix Football Association, said the deceased founding members would be “turning in their graves” to see the state of some of the sports fields in Phoenix.

He said in the 1970s, community leaders struggled to get open spaces declared as sports fields and soccer grounds. “Many of us had to pitch in and dig into our own pockets to put in goal posts, and pay for the digging of the holes and the cement. It was hard work.

“In 1977, the association was formed and we did whatever it took to ensure that soccer thrived. The ground neighhboured my home and I connected electricity from my house when matches were held. I was also the unofficial master of ceremonies,” reminisced Singh. He said the late Dan Manickum, who was a sports writer, was nominated as first president and he was the first vice president of the association.

“It was a hollow feeling, hearing about the sports fields being earmarked for developments. We struggled to get sports fields opened for the community. Now, the grounds are being left to deteriorate so that it can be taken away. Dan and others, who fought for children to have sports fields and playgrounds, are turning in their graves because of what is happening. Government encourages children to play sports to stay out of drugs and courts, but how can they allow this to happen? The community must also rekindle the enthusiasm people had for soccer,” added Singh. He said in Redfern, housing was already built on a soccer field.