R59 million upgrade at RK Khan Hospital: a step towards modern healthcare

Nomagugu Simelane, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health, during an oversight visit at RK Khan Hospital Image: Supplied

DESPITE delays and a missed completion deadline, a R59 million renovation at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth is almost complete. The 56-year-old hospital underwent waterproofing and internal renovations to Blocks D and E, and the Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD).

In a statement, Nomagugu Simelane, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health, said she was satisfied with the progress made, which was over 400 days past the completion deadline. Simelane was joined by acting head of department Penny Msimango, and members from the health infrastructure unit at an oversight visit at the hospital on Wednesday.

She said the state-of-the-art renovations were aimed at modernising the facility and integrating new medical technology and infrastructure. “This includes the waterproofing of roof slabs, the complete redesign of Wards D and E according to Infrastructure Unit Support System (IUSS) guidelines.

The state-of-the-art renovations were aimed at modernising the facility and integrating new medical technology and infrastructure. Image: Supplied

“The project also involves the removal of existing fittings, fixtures, and outdated electrical, mechanical, and extraction systems, as well as raising all internal partitions in the bed wards to a height of 2.1 metres. “The redesigned CSSD will now fully comply with IUSS accommodation design standards. These renovations are set to bring the 56-year-old hospital in line with modern medical infrastructure standards,” Simelane added.

Cyril Pillay, former chairperson of the RK Khan Hospital board, said he commended the KZN Department of Health for the substantial progress made in upgrading the hospital. “As a servant of the community and a firm believer in the dignity and value of every human life, I welcome the R59 million investment in modernising this vital healthcare facility.

“These renovations and updated infrastructure represent more than just construction. They are a testament to our government's commitment to providing our people with safe, clean, and efficient healthcare environments. “The hospital has served our communities for over five decades. Many families in eThekwini and surrounding areas have turned to it in times of need. This new infrastructure will bring healing, dignity, improve staff morale, and create an environment that supports cutting-edge medical care,” he added.

He said while delays were acknowledged, the oversight visit by the MEC was welcomed. “We appreciate the oversight visit and accountability shown by MEC Simelane and the infrastructure team. Let us continue to pray for wisdom, excellence, and compassion to guide those entrusted with our healthcare. As a community, we celebrate this milestone together, because a healthier province is a stronger province."

Dr Imran Keeka, spokesperson on health for the Democratic Alliance, said: “We note that the upgrade project is finally reaching conclusion despite being some 400 days over its original scheduled conclusion date of November 2023. The upgrades are finally reaching an end and this is commendable. The project delays have caused immense inconvenience to patients, staff and management of the facility. “The nearby Clairwood Hospital has also had to step in and foster patients, with patients transferred there for admission on a daily basis, using vital Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) resources.

“The knock-on effect is that instead of local ambulances being available for emergencies, they were busy ferrying patients from one hospital to another,” he added. Keeka said the situation had also led to doctors having to do ward rounds to see patients at two different hospitals and where specialised services were only at RK Khan Hospital, patients were brought to and from the facility on multiple occasions.