Sardines for R1: how one fisherman is changing the game

Rishi Prem and his son, Tashil Singh, selling sardines in Arena Park Image: Supplied

Rishi Prem, of Chatsworth, is selling sardines for as little as R1 each or R12 a dozen. It's a steal compared to the current going price that averages R30. Prem is one of a few subsistence fishermen, who fish for a living. His profit is meagre.

“I am offering the sardines at an affordable price, so everyone can enjoy this delicious source of protein. I am selling for small profits," said Prem, who sells in Arena Park. The sardines arrived in Port Edward on Saturday, two weeks before they were expected. And the frenzy among subsistence fishermen, seine netters and those following the sardine run is evident from the pictures and videos being circulated on social media. From Port Edward the silvery fish travelled down to Warner Beach in Amanzimtoti on Tuesday. Today, they are expected at Amanzimtoti and Isipingo.

But not everyone is selling the sardines at R1 each. In Durban, prices average R30 per dozen. Not to be outdone, the prices in Johannesburg dropped from R35 to R30 between Saturday and Tuesday.

Fazel Fareed, a seine netter from Montford, said despite the rough seas and the battle to get the shoal to the shore on Tuesday, they caught a full net, or equivalent to 500 crates of fish. "The shoals are abundant compared to last year. We expect more sardines to come down the coastline. Today, I will be netting in Amanzimtoti and Isipingo," said Fareed.

Fellow seine netter, Jayce Govender, removed four nets at Port Edward on Saturday. “There were about 30 sharks in one net. Altogether, we pulled out about 50 sharks," he said. The nets were opened and the sharks were safely released. Govender said a net, once damaged by sharks, cost around R350 000.

Sardine lovers flocked to Warner Beach to catch their own sardines Image: Supplied

"One cannot just buy a replacement net. It has to be made. It was unfortunate that a netter lost his net on Saturday when the ropes broke off." Other than sardines, shoals of red-eye fish, shad, garrick and mackerel have emerged at this time. The economic impact of the sardine run, said Govender, was phenomenal.

“From a commercial point of view, it improves tourism and creates about 3 000 jobs. It is a great economic contributor." Kioshan Govender, a seine netter, netted about 200 crates at Warner Beach.