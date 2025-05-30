Increase in sexual assault cases against teachers

File Photo: Parents demanded the removal of a teacher from Pitlochry Primary School in Westville, who was suspended by the Department of Education in April after he was accused of child grooming. He allegedly sent explicit messages to a 12-year-old pupil from the school. Image: Tumi Pakkies/Independent Newspapers

CHILDLINE KZN is urging the Department of Education (DOE) to enforce mandatory child protection training for teachers and improve vetting processes, as statistics reveal a rise in sexual harassment cases involving teachers. Recently, the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) confirmed that 111 cases of sexual harassment and abuse of pupils by teachers had been referred to them for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Bernice Loxton, spokesperson for the ELRC, said: “This shocking figure is 29 cases more, compared to the previous year, when 82 cases of sexual harassment and abuse by teachers were referred to the council.” The highest number of cases was registered in KZN and Gauteng.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, in a parliamentary response in April, said that as at March 31, 2025, only 7% of teachers in KZN had been vetted against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO). This is 6 661 teachers of the 91 508 teachers employed in the public sector in the province.

In Gauteng, Gwarube said, 19% of teachers were vetted. Of the 77 225 teachers in Gauteng, only 21 531 were vetted. Nationally, of the 405 738 teachers employed in the public sector, only 78 509 teachers had been vetted.

The NRSO is maintained by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and prevents listed individuals from being employed or placed in positions of authority, supervision or care over vulnerable persons, including children. Adeshini Naicker, director of Childline KZN, said most schools were currently not safe for pupils.

“Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that currently many of our schools are not safe for pupils and the vetting of teachers and school staff is inconsistent and inadequate. “When known offenders are able to remain in classrooms, the system has failed, and children pay the price. We are calling for the permanent removal of these teachers from the education system. To address this crisis, urgent action is needed,” she added.

She said there were several contributing factors to the “troubling increase” in teachers accused of sexual offences. “Many teachers lack proper training on how to identify and respond to cases of abuse. In some communities, harmful cultural norms and economic pressures lead to the normalisation of inappropriate relationships between adults and minors.

“Even more disturbing is the failure of vetting systems, with some convicted sex offenders continuing to work in schools. This is a clear breach of child protection standards. We are calling on the DoE to implement mandatory child protection training for all teachers. Vetting processes must be strengthened and enforced without exception. “Pupils should have access to safe, anonymous ways to report abuse. Community education programmes must be expanded to challenge harmful beliefs and empower families to speak out. Most importantly, survivors must be given proper support through access to counselling, legal aid, and a justice system that puts their safety first,” Naicker added.

She said Childline KZN was ready to support all efforts to make the change a reality. “Our children deserve better. They deserve to be protected, to feel safe in their schools, and to trust the adults responsible for their wellbeing. At Childline KZN, we are committed to being a safe space for children and families. We provide free and confidential counselling to those affected by abuse and work closely with victims to prepare them emotionally and mentally for court proceedings

“We also run training programmes for teachers, social workers, and other professionals, helping to equip them with the tools and understanding they need to protect and support vulnerable children,” she said. Dr Anthea Ceresto, chief executive officer for the Governing Body Foundation, said children could not speak out, so cases were receiving more attention and this was indicative in the statistics.

“There is no entrance criteria for people wanting to be teachers. The system is littered with people who should not be teaching as they are not passionate about their subject or their job description. They are teachers because that was all they could do with their matric marks,” Ceresto added. She said another issue contributing to the increase in the number of teachers accused of sexual misconduct was that teachers seldom got dismissed for their actions.

“These perverts know they will be transferred to another school. Their union will get them out of trouble. To be very fair to all concerned, I know from working in schools for many years, that male teachers are often 'caught' by girls who would give favours for good marks. When this deal turns sour, the teachers are accused of sexual harassment by these same girls. “There is a patriarchal system that will prevail. There is power that can be exercised without consent. The breakdown of the family unit is also a contributor to the increase in sexual harassment. Boys need strong father figures that lay solid foundations of respect for women and girls. Gender inequality is very much alive and well and living. Narcissism and the lack of control of sexual urges is a growing problem which needs to be addressed,” Ceresto said.