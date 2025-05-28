Japan urges universities to accept students in US

Japanese Education Minister Toshiko Abe said that her ministry has asked Japanese universities to do what they can to help those affected. Image: Pexels

The Japanese government has asked local universities to consider accepting students at US universities as President Donald Trump seeks to force Harvard to submit to unprecedented oversight. The Trump administration moved last week to block Harvard from enrolling foreign students, but last week a judge suspended the order pending a hearing. Trump is furious at Harvard for rejecting Washington's oversight on admissions and hiring, amid his claims the school is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and "woke" liberal ideology.

Japanese Education Minister Toshiko Abe said that her ministry has asked Japanese universities to do what they can to help those affected. "We have asked universities to consider possible support measures such as accepting international students enrolled in US universities so that the students can continue their studies," she told a press conference. She said the United States is the most popular destination for Japanese students wishing to study abroad, and many of them have voiced worries about their status. She said her ministry will do its "utmost to ensure that young people with ambition and talent can continue their studies."