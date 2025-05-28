From an Open Monza to a Pontiac Trans Am Firebird, enthusiasts share their love for classic cars

Sanjay Laljith with his 1981 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird. Image: Yoshini Perumal

Classic car enthusiasts showcased their iconic cars - from 1980 to 2005 - at a classic motor show at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday. The only female exhibitor was Chatsworth resident, Verona Arumogam, 33.

Verona Arumogam with her 1991 Opel Monza CD 16. Image: Yoshini Perumal

“I obtained my driver's licence straight out of school and saved to buy my dream car, a 1991 Opel Monza CD 16. Due to it being a high maintenance vehicle, I do not drive it around much. It's my pride and joy. My car is a garage queen,” she said. Arumogam bought the car in 2018 for R60 000 after owning another Opel for about 10 years.

“I bought the car modified but down-tuned it as I wanted it to be as reliable as possible. However, it still has a few modifications like the upgraded cams, branch and exhaust and running of a dictator manager system." She said she had loved classic cars since she was little.

“My passion for cars started from a young age as I used to attend car shows with my family. I was always fascinated with speed and sound and hope to one day own a race car. I also enjoy the thrill of modifying and building my car. I chose this car, an Opel Monza, as it's unique and not owned by many females." She is in the process of building a caddie bakkie to honour her late brother.

“I prefer building a car than buying and my next goal is building a MK1 Golf with a R32 conversion,” she added. The oldest car at the show was a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird, which was owned by Sanjay Laljith, 53, of New Germany.

Sanjay Laljith's car is similar to the car used in the filming of the American action comedy, Smokey and the Bandit Image: Yoshini Perumal

He said he had a passion for American muscle cars and when he saw the Trans Am for sale two years ago, he had to buy it. “The car is similar to the car used in the filming of the American action comedy, Smokey and the Bandit, which was released in 1977 and starred Burt Reynolds.

“It has always been my dream to own the Trans Am. Over the years, I have owned many classic cars but this one is my favourite. I enjoy entering the car shows and seeing people have a chance to take in its beauty." Tyson Pillay, 35, of Springfield, showcased his 1980 BMW 635 CSI, which he said was dream car.

Tyson Pillay showcased his 1980 BMW 635 CSI Image: Yoshini Perumal

“I bought the car about 10 years ago. I have a passion for BMWs and became a BMW collector because of my dad. It was something we had shared a connection with. Since he died, I have been collecting e34 5 series BMWs and the 6 series was one of the vintage classic BMWs to have. “It was one of the rare gems that I managed to collect. The car is still stock standard. I put a custom wheel on it, which is a three-piece split wheel, but other than that, it is still in its original form. It is a motorsport edition, so it is a manual which is rare."

Phoenix resident, Shabeer Karim, with his classic BMW e30 325is Image: Yoshini Perumal

Phoenix resident, Shabeer Karim, 51, was proud to show off his classic BMW e30 325is. He said he owned the car for 20 years and would never sell it. “My son also drives it. We both love classic cars. This car is every boy and man’s dream car,” he said.

Magashlen Pillay's 1983 Cortina XR6 had been a family heirloom. Image: Yoshini Perumal