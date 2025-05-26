Vaalharts learners to face disciplinary action after allegedly taking a teacher’s car for a joyride

iol A group of pupils in the Northern Cape to face disciplinary action after allegedly taking a teacher's car on joyride and crashing it.

The Northern Cape Department of Education said disciplinary action would be taken against pupils who allegedly took a teacher's car for a joyride and ended up crashing it.

The incident took place on May 16, 2025, at around lunchtime.

The Grade 11 pupils are from Vaalharts Combined School in the Northern Cape.

Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said they were aware of an incident in which grade 11 pupils took an educator's vehicle without permission and caused an accident.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. The matter is currently under investigation, and disciplinary action will be taken against the learner involved.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said that the vehicle was taken without the owner's consent by learners from a local school in Jan Kempdorp.

It is alleged that the pupils drove the vehicle for an unknown period before being involved in a car crash.