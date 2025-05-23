Watch: Isipingo taxi owner shot dead in suspected taxi-related attack

Krish Reddy Image: Supplied

The family of an Isipingo taxi owner, who was shot and killed in an alleged drive-by shooting near his home on Wednesday, believe his killing was linked to rivalry in the taxi industry. Krish Reddy, 62, the owner of Mastermind Taxis, was shot multiple times when he stopped at an intersection in Isipingo Hills before 10am. He was declared dead at the scene.

Aiden David, a community leader in Isipingo, was one of the first people at the scene. He said Reddy was shot by two gunmen who were travelling in the vehicle behind him. After he was shot, he crashed his vehicle into a wall.

“His vehicle was sprayed with bullets from both sides. Police found 25 AK47 bullet shells at the scene. It was a gruesome crime scene. We hope that witnesses or anyone with information contacts the police so arrests can be made." Reddy's daughter, Sharlet Singh, said her mom heard the gunshots from their home.

She said they then saw messages about a shooting nearby, but she never thought her dad was the victim. “My brother thereafter received the call that the victim was our dad. We believe his killing is linked to the taxi industry.

“The people who murdered him are evil, cruel, heartless and jealous monsters, who felt threatened by his presence. They knew he was no ordinary man, so they had to use such force on him. They never had the intellect to fight with him in any other way, so they chose to kill him. “I wonder what they achieved by doing this to our family. I pray God deals with the perpetrators and they receive exactly what they deserve. We urge people with information to come forward, so that those who killed my father could be arrested."

She said her father, who had seven children and nine grandchildren, had a heart for charity and often hosted feeding schemes in Isipingo and surrounding areas. “He was humble and took care of his family. My dad was charitable and ran feeding schemes for his community. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family. My father was supposed to be enjoying his life but it was snuffed out. We were making plans to celebrate Father’s Day with him, but now we have to plan his funeral.

“My dad will never know how truly grateful we are for all the sacrifices he made for us. He will never know how much we loved him and how much we will miss him." Junaid Iqbal, the chairperson of the Isipingo Community Policing Forum, said residents were fearful and shaken since the incident.