Elderly Verulam man attacked by gardener: community leaders urge caution

The elderly man was assaulted and his home was ransacked

COMMUNITY leaders in Verulam are urging residents to thoroughly vet individuals they hire for home services after an elderly man was brutally attacked and robbed by a gardener.

The 68-year-old man was accosted by the gardener a week after he was employed to clean the man’s yard, on Monday.

The man’s wife, who did not want to be named, told POST that her husband was still in hospital.

He suffered a cracked skull and injuries to his face and the loss of a tooth, during the attack.

“My husband is still in hospital but is recovering,” she said.

Prem Balram, head of Reaction Unit South Africa, said the suspect was posing as a gardener and when he entered the victim’s house to remove a ladder, he attacked the victim.

“Two other suspects thereafter entered the house and searched for valuables. A 71-year-old woman was also in the home and attempted to flee when she noticed her relative being attacked.

“She was pursued and dragged back into the house by the men. Both victims were threatened with murder if they attempted to call out for assistance. The suspects fled on foot with a Huawei cell phone and household items,” he added.

Rachel Wilkin, chairperson of the Verulam Community Policing Forum, urged residents to do more vetting when they employed unknown people to work in their homes.

“You cannot just let anyone into your property. We are not living in safe times. People need to realise that when they employ cheaper labourers, they are actively endangering their lives. Those who offer cheap labour often come into your property to scout for items they could steal.

“We advise residents to obtain the identity document, a photograph and residential address of a person who is unknown to them before they can employ them,” she added.

Wilkin said obtaining documents of employees had become a necessity.

“Criminals are using every avenue to gain entry into properties. They pose as police, healthcare workers, and many other public service employees. Nothing is stopping them from exploiting people who are looking for cheap labour just to get into their homes.”

“We also advise residents to treat people they employ with respect and dignity. If there is conflict, people must remember that it is better to have peace than to be right. Residents must do due diligence to ensure their well being and safety. If there is someone working in the yard or home, elderly residents must let their children, neighbours or someone they trust know about it,” she urged.

THE POST