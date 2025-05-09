At 19, Lusanda Madondo becomes youngest graduate at UKZN autumn ceremonies

At just 19, Ms Lusanda Madondo has achieved a remarkable milestone—becoming the youngest graduate of the 2025 UKZN autumn graduation ceremonies Image: Siphosethu Dlamini

Lusanda Madondo has etched her name into the annals of history as the youngest graduate of the 2025 autumn graduation ceremonies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). At just 19, she has successfully obtained a Bachelor of Social Science in Housing, achieving this significant milestone at an age where her peers are only just embarking on their university journeys. “My passion for human settlements drove me to pursue a degree in Housing,” Madondo shared.

The Pietermaritzburg resident and former Alexandra High School learner explained that her academic interests span the built environment, housing policy, project management, urban and rural development, and community development.

Madondo recently took part in the 2024 Miss Teen Universe South Africa competition, where she ultimately placed in the top 80 out of 200 participants. Throughout her university journey, Madondo balanced theoretical learning with real-world experiences. She expressed that her understanding of the intricate relationship between housing developments and policy, along with the enriching field trips, were some of the highlights of her academic journey.