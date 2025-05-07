Student accommodation issues: NSFAS outlines challenges and future plans

Students protested over the lack of accommodation earlier this year when universities opened. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) provided an insightful update to the portfolio committee on higher education and training regarding student accommodation challenges during a meeting on Wednesday. The acting chief executive officer, Waseem Carrim, elaborated on the complexities of managing student accommodation and the steps NSFAS is taking to address these issues. Carrim said there are three levels of accommodation: on-campus institution-owned and managed accommodation, private accredited student accommodation and private unaccredited accommodation.

Carrim said that for the 2025 academic year, NSFAS had accredited about 326,000 beds, received about 152,000 applications and about 126,000 students have been onboarded in that process. They paid 3,800 extra accommodation providers representing over 100,000 students. To date, the disbursements are about R1,3 billion. “If we reflect on the challenges with student accommodation, NSFAS undertook the student accommodation pilot project without a necessary feasibility study, without an appropriate risk assessment, capacity building policy guideline or legal framework,” Carrim said. “We would like the function to go back to institutions, but we have to do it in a way that’s fair, equitable and transparent, that doesn't seem to be just shifting the problem from NSFAS to institutions. We come up with a solution that resolves the ongoing challenges for the long term,” Carrim explained.

To resolve challenges, Carrim said they are creating an internal dispute resolution mechanism so landlords and students do not feel like they always need to go outside of the institution. “With student accommodation, right now, we seem to be in a firefighting mode as we try to resolve the issue. So as far as possible, we are working on every single complaint that we receive to be able to assist individuals in resolving those issues,” Carrim said. Carrim said they have to confirm that the students who are staying in those residences are confirmed students.

“We are picking up too many instances where students are living in accommodation as NSFAS students, but we don't have registration data,” Carrim said. In terms of the way forward, Carrim said that from April 1, the function was reallocated out of the corporate services unit and placed under the CEO’s office, which was a decision taken under administration, to drive the ministerial directive on student accommodation. “We have appointed ENS Africa which is undertaking a comprehensive legal review of the student accommodation pilot project that can provide a way forward on NSFAS’s roles and responsibilities in terms of legislation, primarily the NSFAS Act, as well as reviewing all of the contractual agreements entered into with the solution partners and accreditation partners,” Carrim said.

He said they will meet with relevant stakeholders in May for the development of the transitional framework for the handover of student accommodation back to institutions by the end of the 2026 academic year. Among other issues, Carrim said NSFAS received over a million applications for the 2025 academic application cycle.