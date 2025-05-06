Chatsworth water crisis: Allegations of threats against distribution officer

CHATSWORTH residents have accused the eThekwini Municipality of “blowing a situation out of proportion” after they were accused of threatening a water distribution officer (WDO) and preventing him from implementing the rationing schedule by shutting off the reservoir valves.

On Monday, the municipality issued a statement that residents who are supplied with water from Chatsworth 4 Reservoir, in Moorton, would face a delay in the restoration of service due to staff members being threatened.

“The delay is due to an unfortunate incident that occurred on Monday, when the WDO was threatened and prevented by a group of people from entering the reservoir to close the valves in order to allow the system to fill up.

“This process is done as part of the rationing initiative which was communicated to all affected communities including the schedule for when water will be closed and opened,” the statement read.

It said due to major water supply constraints, the city had implemented rationing on its water networks in the central and south regions.

“This is being done to allow water to fill up at reservoirs to be distributed equally to affected communities. As a result of this incident, the reservoir currently does not have sufficient water to supply all the communities dependent on it. Water that is coming through the reservoir gets depleted quickly and is therefore not reaching all the intended communities. The city closes the valves to build sufficient water levels which allows enough pressure for water to reach intended communities.

“Security measures are currently being put in place. And as soon as it is safe for employees, the process to fill up the reservoir will commence. However, the recovery is likely to take more than 48 hours from Monday.”

The city appeals to residents not to interfere with its infrastructure as this was impeding service delivery.

Affected communities included Arena Park, Crossmoor, Montford, Moorton, Risecliff, Welbedacht East, Welbedacht West, Woodhurst, Croftdene, Crossmoor and the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement.

Fatima Ismael, a councillor in Chatsworth, said she had received a call from the WDO, who said about 10 men had gathered at the reservoir armed with a gun.

“I was told that the men physically blocked the WDO at the reservoir and prevented him from closing the outlet valves so the reservoir could go into recovery mode.

“When I received the call, I immediately requested security support to escort the officers back to the reservoir and restore safe access. The WDOs are understandably frightened and have withdrawn for their own safety. I requested metro police to be present to prevent any further intimidation or threats,” she said.

But Moorton Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Sham Dhanpaul, said he was notified of the incident yesterday and the facts presented by the city was not verified.

“About three elderly women, an elderly man and a youngster from the community. who live in the vicinity of the reservoir, took a walk to the WDO when they saw him at the reservoir. They asked him why he was shutting the water at odd times and not keeping to the schedule, as we had been left without water for about five consecutive days.

“The security guard, who escorts the WDO, then intervened and pulled out the firearm. This is a hyped up story by the municipality. Why did they not come to the area and take CCTV footage from residents who are willing to give it to whoever needs it, to check the facts,” he added.

Dhanpaul said residents intended on opening charges against the security officer for pointing a firearm.

Naseema Suleman, a resident from Moorton, said the frustrations were high in the community due to them being left without water for close to a week.

“Without any investigation, the municipality released a media statement that the WDO was threatened and prevented from executing his duties. They had even gone as far as saying that about 10 armed people threatened the WDO.

"I am a part of this community and our investigations revealed that the WDO was approached by elderly people, who wanted to enquire about the water situation. There definitely were no threats made and no one was armed,” added Suleman.

She said the community was tired of lies and empty promises.

“The lies propagated by the WDO and the municipality are resulting in a humanitarian crisis,” she said.

Community leader, Zain Suliman, said it was unfortunate that the residents have to go longer without water due to the “false threats”.

“The WDO is escorted by security guards. His life was under no threat. Residents didn't have water for five consecutive days. How do the elderly people asking about water issues become labelled as water mafia? We are disappointed that the city did not conducted a proper investigation before they released a statement of that nature.”

Suliman said residents had tried every avenue to get their voices heard.

“The water rationing schedule is not adhered to. We went to the mayor’s office and handed a memorandum. We were told they would respond within 14 days. But months have passed and we have had no response. The municipality insults us further and tells us to save water. What water should we save?” Suliman asked.

For more information regarding water supply, the public can download eThekwini Municipality's Mobile App to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, call the toll-free number on 080 311 1111 or email [email protected]

