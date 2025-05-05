Payment issues resolved for KZN’s National School Nutrition Programme service providers

KZN Department of Education updates payment status for National School Nutrition Programme service providers. Image: Independent Newpapers Archives

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has updated the status of payments to National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) service providers following alleged food shortages due to payment issues. In a statement, the KZN department said as of April 24, 2025, 78% of payments (R161 million out of R205 million) were properly handled. Attempts to complete remaining payments on April 25 and May 2 failed owing to technical issues related to the introduction of BAS Version 6, an upgrade from BAS Version 5. The National Treasury's IT staff is working around the clock to fix system faults.

The payment run is reportedly set for Monday, May 5, and all unpaid service providers will get reimbursements on May 8. The department said that it maintains complete records of all unpaid service providers. These lists have been shared with district offices to keep affected service providers aware and prevent interruptions in meals for learners.