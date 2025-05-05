From music to mathematics: the remarkable graduates of UKZN

More than 240 doctoral graduates who will receive their PhD degrees at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s graduation ceremonies, taking place this week. Image: UKZN Facebook

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is gearing up to host its autumn graduation ceremonies this week. The remarkable cohort of 247 doctoral graduates includes an 83-year-old priest, a gifted 27-year-old student, and the university's youngest undergraduate. This year's ceremonies, held at the Westville Campus in Durban, promise to be a celebration of diverse academic achievements and inspiring stories of resilience.

Leading the celebration is Fr. Pheko Matthews Thinane, the oldest graduand at this year’s event. At 83 years old, this semi-retired Catholic priest from Gauteng has dedicated his life to faith and service, and now adds the title of doctor to his resume. After completing his memoirs, Thinane embarked on his PhD journey within the School of Religion and Social Transformation. His thesis, which presents a comparative study of healing practices in the Gospel of Mark and the experiences of Meshack Hadebe, offers a significant contribution to African Theology, reflecting the depth of his scholarship.

In stark contrast, the youngest PhD graduand is 27-year-old Shavani Naicker, who has successfully completed her doctorate in Applied Mathematics. Her research, titled "Dynamics of Spherically Symmetric Spacetimes in Lovelock Gravity," demonstrates the critical thinking and analytical skills that characterise today’s brightest minds. Naicker hails from the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science and embodies the spirit of youthful ambition and academic excellence. Also amongst this distinguished group is acclaimed jazz pianist and UKZN lecturer, Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane. Renowned for his award-winning contributions to South African music, Mashiloane's doctoral research explored the intricate tapestry of South African jazz identity. He draws attention to how the country's musical traditions reflect its cultural diversity, encouraging musicians to express their unique identities through jazz. His recitals have become not just performances, but transformative experiences that resonate deeply with audiences and artists alike.

This exceptional group is part of a larger cohort of 8,116 students, who will receive their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees over a series of 14 ceremonies, concluding on May 16. Among them, 5,161 will graduate with undergraduate degrees while 2,955 will attain postgraduate qualifications, including 629 Master’s degrees and 247 PhDs. UKZN proudly announces that women represent 65.91% of this year's total graduates, marking a notable increase of 4% from the previous year. Furthermore, around 500 top achievers will be recognised with Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude distinctions, showcasing the continued female leadership in academia. Celebrating inclusivity, UKZN will also honour 103 graduands with disabilities, recognising their determination and achievements. As families and friends don their finest attire to attend the ceremonies at the University’s Sports Centre, the atmosphere is expected to be one of joy and pride—a testament to the hard work and dedication that each graduand has displayed throughout their academic journeys.

Normah Zondo, Executive Director Corporate Relations said graduation ceremonies are longstanding rituals of passage that acknowledge the past, celebrate the present, and propel graduates towards a future filled with purpose and possibility. "The University wishes all students every success in all their endeavours. The graduation ceremonies present an excellent opportunity for the graduands to celebrate their achievements and share this moment with their families and friends," she said.