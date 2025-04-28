The fire broke out at about 6pm at the Riverlea High School in Gauteng. Image: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that a fire broke out at the Riverlea High School on Sunday, destroying 11 classrooms. According to MEC Matome Chiloane, preliminary reports indicate the fire started at about 6pm in an unused classroom and rapidly spread. “This resulted in the destruction of an entire block comprising of 11 classrooms. These 11 classrooms have been completely burnt down along with their furniture. Of the affected classrooms, four of them were actively being used by Grade 8 learners, while the remainder were unoccupied,” Chiloane said.

The fire damaged a whole block on the school premises. Image: Supplied

He also said the boys’ toilet block has been completely destroyed, and all boy learners at the school will be affected by this. Fortunately, all schools across the country are closed for the week. “The Gauteng Department of Education is working urgently to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption when schooling resumes on Monday, 5 May 2025. "A temporary plan has been put in place to use the school hall for affected learners while arrangements are being finalised for the delivery of four mobile classrooms, fully furnished to replace the lost classrooms,” Chiloane said.

Fortunately, the rest of the school’s infrastructure remains intact, and operations for other grades will continue without significant challenges. Approximately 230 learners will be directly impacted by the fire. “We condemn this senseless act of destruction in the strongest possible terms. An attack on a school is an attack on the future of our country, and acts of this nature must be treated with the utmost seriousness,” Chiloane said.

The school's boys' toilet has been destroyed. Image: Supplied