Free online curriculum offers much-needed support to South Africa’s ECD centres

As the government pushes toward universal access to early education by 2030, freely available tools like this could prove to be game-changers.

According to the recently released 2024 Early Learning Outcomes Measure (ELOM) report, learners at Grow-aligned centres are outperforming national averages, with 70% developmentally on track and even higher achievements in social and emotional readiness.

Developed by Grow ECD, the online curriculum has already demonstrated powerful results in preschools across the country.

But a new offering is set to change that. A tried and tested digital curriculum, designed specifically for South Africa’s youngest learners, is now available for free to every early childhood development (ECD) centre in the country.

In the demanding world of early childhood education, the pressure on teachers and principals to offer quality education while juggling limited resources can be overwhelming.

“We’re so excited to share the positive 2024 ELOM Dipstick Report results and be in a position to now offer the Grow Curriculum free of charge to all ECD centres in South Africa. It is our gift to the sector,” says Lisa Voortman, Head of Education at Grow ECD.

Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), this daily lesson planner is practical and easy to implement. It caters to two key age groups: 0–2 and 2–5-year-olds, offering age-appropriate and play-based learning content in an interactive, data-free format that runs on Android phones, tablets, or laptops.

Teachers often face significant hurdles—many lack formal training, have little time for lesson preparation, and struggle to make the most of their classroom resources. “Teachers are not appreciated and supported,” says Voortman.

“We have seen that ECD centers struggle to integrate best practice play-based learning despite having qualified teachers because teachers of all levels need ongoing support, mentorship, and guidance.”

The Grow ECD curriculum addresses this head-on. Described as a “mentor in a teacher’s ear”, it guides educators through each step of the day—offering everything from videos and songs to voice notes, rhymes, and printouts. Teachers can plan each hour with confidence, knowing that no learning milestone is left uncovered.

The impact is already being felt. Pamela Petersen from Sunset Educare Centre in Ravensmead, Cape Town, says, “Now the teachers have a better understanding on how to implement the curriculum and use my classroom resources better. The children are so happy to come to the Educare Centre because they learn something else every day, and they are excited to learn through play!”

Perhaps most importantly, the curriculum levels the playing field by being both data-free and regularly updated—something traditional textbooks can’t offer. It also meets the Department of Basic Education’s ECD registration requirements.