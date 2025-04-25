Chatsworth community mourns loss of Child Welfare president

COMMUNITY leaders in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of Gopaul Logan Naidu, 63, the president of Child Welfare Chatsworth (CWC), who died on Saturday, while undergoing heart bypass surgery.

Naidu, of Moorton, was the president of CWC for close to 40 years, and was described as a visionary leader, fearless advocate, and unwavering champion of the Chatsworth community.

Pranashen Pillay, the director of CWC, said: "Logan was not just a man of words, but of action. His early years were steeped in activism and serious political engagement, driven by a deep-rooted desire to bring about meaningful change in the lives of those around him.

“He was a proud son of Chatsworth and his life’s work reflected a relentless pursuit of justice, equity, and dignity for all, especially the most vulnerable among us."

Pillay said Naidu’s path of activism eventually led him to the very heart of service at CWC in the 1980s.

“Logan joined CWC at a time when the organisation was struggling to meet the growing demands of a complex and evolving community. He joined the board of management with characteristic fire and focus. It wasn’t long before he rose to the position of president, and under his leadership, CWC was transformed.

“His business acumen, combined with a fearless and informed decision-making style, brought new energy and purpose to our mission. The once struggling institution evolved into a beacon of hope, equipped with modern facilities, innovative programs, and a renewed commitment to excellence in service delivery."

Naidu was instrumental in setting up new structures to enable the organisation to better assist the community.

“He expanded our capacity and ensured that every call from within the community was met with action, compassion, and care. He was a force that was fiery, confident, and relentless. Every goal he set was pursued with conviction.

“Every decision he made, was grounded in experience and love for his people. To witness his leadership was to witness a masterclass in courage, commitment, and compassion.

But perhaps Logan’s greatest gift was his ability to inspire.

"His presence will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the change he made, and the future he helped build. We offer our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and every community member who walked alongside him. May we honour him not only in memory, but in action."

The CWC board of management issued a joint statement after Naidu’s death.

“Logan was more than just our president. He was the heartbeat of the organisation. His passion for community service, his unwavering courage, and his brilliant leadership inspired us all, every single day.

“Under his guidance, we witnessed what true dedication looks like. He never settled, never hesitated, and always led from the front with strength and vision. We have lost a great leader, but even more so, a dear friend and mentor.

"His legacy will forever echo through the halls of our new facility, in the smiles of the children we serve, and in the spirit of every person who continues this work in his name. We are committed to carrying his vision forward, stronger than ever, and united in purpose. Logan had given the community more than we could ever thank him for,” the statement read.

Brandon Pillay, a community leader and former Member of Parliament, said Naidu’s leadership would be missed.

“I had the opportunity of working with Logan for many years during my tenure as a ward councillor and a member of parliament. He always afforded me the respect and most of all, the open door policy he maintained when it came to issues that affected the community.

“His leadership will be surely missed. I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Naidu family and the broader CWC community where Logan played a very integral role,” he said.

Jessica Panday, a community activist in Chatsworth, who works for the Department of Justice at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court, said she and Naidu worked closely together over the years.

“The relationship between Logan and I began just before he joined the board of management in the 1980s. I met him when he assisted us with the celebration of Youth Month and Women's Day and at the time, he was a senior officer in the Department of Arts and Culture.

“When he joined the board of management at CWC, we became friends and activists supporting each other. Logan's interaction with us at the Department of Justice was cordial. His true passion to save families always took priority,” she added.

Panday said Naidu was actively involved in tackling child abuse cases in the community.

“His feisty attitude towards child abuse is what he shall be truly remembered for. He did not care if his fight for the protection of children led him to butt heads with many heads of departments. His relationship with the children's court exceeded the limits of any head of department or organisation in ensuring children came first.

"He stabilised Child Welfare Chatsworth and ensured the organisation became progressive, financially stable and a top service delivery organisation. His passing leaves a huge void in the community and all our lives,” Panday added.

Naidu's funeral was on Sunday.

