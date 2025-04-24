Tongaat mother succumbs to injuries from tragic arson attack

A Tongaat mother, who was recently burnt on more than 80% of her body during an arson attack at her home in Belvedere, has died in hospital.

Jennifer Naidoo, 58, succumbed to her injuries yesterday.

Naidoo's mother-in-law, Maliga Naidoo, 75, died, and her son, Anthony, and husband, Marcel, were rescued from the burning house by neighbours and firefighters.

KZN police said a case of arson, murder and two cases of attempted murder were being investigated by Tongaat police.

Dolly Munien, the councillor for the area and Naidoo's friend, said she was devastated when she was told that Naidoo had died.

“We are hoping that one of the attempted murder charges changes to a charge of murder. We pray that police find the perpetrator of this horrific crime. It's sad that two people are now dead because of the fire, which was started by someone. Jennifer was a caring and loving mother, wife, and daughter-in-law. She took care of her ill mother-in-law, Maliga, and always ensured she had whatever she needed.

"Her husband was also sick. We hoped for her to pull through, despite her serious injuries. We are heartbroken by her death."

She said the Naidoo family were arranging Jennifer’s funeral.

