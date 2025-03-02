Mangosuthu University of Technology resumes in-person classes after water crisis

Mangosuthu University of Technology has resumed in-person academic activities following the resolution of water supply issues that had necessitated a temporary shift to online learning.

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) staff and students are expected to return to in-person academic activities starting Monday.

In a notice from MUT management, the university said: “Please note that teaching, learning, and all academic activities return to in-person (face-to-face) from Monday, March 3, 2025.

“The water supply on campus has been restored, therefore, management is advising all staff to be at their workstations from Monday, March 3, 2025.”

After days of water challenges, last week Thursday MUT announced that due to water challenges on campus, management advised that teaching, learning and all academic activities would be implemented online on Friday, February 21. Online learning continued until water was restored.

The university reverted to online learning to limit the number of students on campus.

Last week, Zama Sishi, MUT's Department of Marketing and Communications acting senior director said the university started experiencing water supply issues on January 20.

These water supply issues come in the form of burst water pipes and intermittent supply, Sishi said.

“We receive a schedule to this effect,” Sishi said.

“There are burst pipes, like last Thursday; our supply is not fully recovered. We also had water cut-offs in February.”

During the water crisis, with some staff and students living on campus, Sishi said the university supplied them with bottled water. Additionally, there were mobile ablution facilities for both staff and students.

Meanwhile, at a full council meeting on Friday, the eThekwini Municipality approved its mid-year adjustment budget for the 2024/25 financial year to respond to current service delivery needs, particularly water, sanitation and electricity.

“The maintenance of water infrastructure remains a key priority with the allocation of over R400 million for the operating budget. This aims to ensure a timeous response to water faults and ensuring stock availability at stores such as water meters,” the municipality said.

