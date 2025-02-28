Sister's urgent plea for help in finding missing brother after 26 days

A Ballito woman shares her heart-wrenching story as she searches for her missing brother, who disappeared 26 days ago

Rozanne Moonsamy, 29, said her brother’s disappearance was compounded with hoax calls and people providing misleading information about his whereabouts,

She said she last saw her only sibling, Clinton Moonsamy, 32, of Shakaskraal, at her place of work when he visited her on February 2.

“He was supposed to come back but he didn't. We only have each other and he visits me at work as many times as he can in the week. We had a traumatising childhood. Our mum died when we were little and our dad abandoned us. He came back when I was 18, and three months later, he died.

“My granny, who raised my brother and I, also passed away. He was my only remaining family member. We shared a close bond and I know that if he was in trouble, he would have told me or called me, not just disappeared.

“Since his disappearance, I feel like something is wrong. But I am going to wait for him to come back home and will not give up the search. We looked everywhere for him. After I opened a missing person's case, and circulated information on social media, I have been inundated with hoax calls and people giving me wrong information."

Moonsamy said on Sunday evening, she received a voice note saying there was a body lying on the train tracks in Shakaskraal and it could be her brother.

“I called the police for more information, but they said they did not know anything. On Monday morning, I received a call from a friend, who said she loved and cared about me and thought I should know that she heard that my brother was killed. She did not offer any further information, and I was distraught.

“This ordeal has been traumatising. I suffer from anxiety attacks. While I was at work, I had an attack. I felt as if someone was strangling me. I couldn't breathe and I couldn't hear. I was numb to the core.

“I left work and went to the police station to find out if there was any Indian male that was murdered, but they did not have any cases reported. Police told us to check the hospitals and mortuaries, which we did. But we did not find him.

“Last night, I received a message on WhatsApp. It was from a person who was pretending to be my brother. The person said he was in a rehab in Cape Town. But when I googled the name, nothing came up in the search. I got suspicious and asked personal questions, which he could not answer. I think the person would have tried to extort money from me if I did not catch him out."

She said she was struggling to cope with the emotional impact of the disappearance of her brother.

“I don't know what happened to him and I am so scared because of all the speculation. I can't sleep or eat a proper meal. I cannot function at work.

“I have a child and it's like I'm forgetting how to be a mother. I can't think. My brother said he was going to come back. It's 26 days today. Even if he was in jail, he could make a plan and call me. I am pleading with anyone who has genuine information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and give information to the police,” she pleaded.

THE POST