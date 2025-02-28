New schools on the horizon: WCED's ambitious Rapid Build Programme

. Kilimanjaro High School will be one of nine new schools to be built in the province for this school year, says the provincial education department.

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed their 2025 Rapid Build Programme is in full swing, with three schools set to be done by the end of the first term.

WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said completed schools include Ashton Vocational Academy (School of Skills) - Public Private Partnership in the Cape Winelands; Masifunde Primary School; Blue Ridge Primary; Happy Valley No2 Primary; Blue Downs High in Metro East; Vuyiseka High School in the Metro South and Darling High School in the West Coast.

Schools still under construction include Blue Berry Hill High School in Metro East, Leiden Junior High School, Metro North, and Kilimanjaro High School in Metro South.

“Ashton Vocational Academy was also completed, through a public private partnership. It opened its doors in January 2025,” Hammond said.

“In addition to the new schools, 185 new classrooms have been expanded onto existing schools with a further 85 under construction.”

A total of nine schools were set to be completed, with 265 classrooms.

Earlier this month, the department confirmed that over 200 classrooms were completed by January 2025, including new schools in Lwandle, Wallacedene, Blue Downs, Philippi, Delft and Darling.

Education MEC, David Maynier, said an additional allocation of R250 million was made available to their budget for the new school year and that a R600 million was earmarked for infrastructure funding for projects such as schools.

Cape Argus