Inside the world's elite: Switzerland's R3.2 million a year boarding schools

This is the most expensive boarding school in the world.

How much is too much to spend on education? Well, for the rich, for whom money is no object, the amount spent on educating their children is seemingly endless.

Boarding schools are popular with the uber wealthy, offering the very best facilities and most importantly, exclusivity and privacy from the scrutiny of those less fortunate.

Interestingly, the priciest are all located in Switzerland.

Here are five of the world's most expensive boarding schools:

5. Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz (approximately R1,952,551 to R2,336,080 per year)

Lyceum Alpinum is located in the village of Zuoz in the Alps. It has more than 125 years of history and provides a world class curriculum geared to prepare students for success in university and beyond.

The number of students in a class in this expensive school is 18.