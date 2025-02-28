Inside the world's elite: Switzerland's R3.2 million a year boarding schools
This is the most expensive boarding school in the world.
How much is too much to spend on education? Well, for the rich, for whom money is no object, the amount spent on educating their children is seemingly endless.
Boarding schools are popular with the uber wealthy, offering the very best facilities and most importantly, exclusivity and privacy from the scrutiny of those less fortunate.
Interestingly, the priciest are all located in Switzerland.
Here are five of the world's most expensive boarding schools:
5. Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz (approximately R1,952,551 to R2,336,080 per year)
Lyceum Alpinum is located in the village of Zuoz in the Alps. It has more than 125 years of history and provides a world class curriculum geared to prepare students for success in university and beyond.
The number of students in a class in this expensive school is 18.
4. Collège Alpin Beau Soleil (about R2,592,455)
This institution is located in the midst of the Alps, in a breathtaking location. This top-tier school aims to give students a well-rounded education that includes extracurricular activities, arts, and athletics in addition to academics.
It was founded in 1910 and offers a rigorous curriculum which is taught in English and French.
3. Institut le Rosey (from around R2,129,529 to R3,092,334)
It is not without reason that it is renowned as the 'school of kings'.
The school is preferred by royalty and other high-net-worth families because of its great academic standards, varied and multinational student body, and unequalled amenities spread across two campuses.
The two campuses are located at Lake Geneva and Gstaad.
2. Aiglon College (from about R1,909,354 to R3,183,398)
Aiglon College follows the British schooling model. The emphasis is on hard work, but its comprehensive approach also stresses the value of each student's physical, emotional, and social development. Aiglon balances challenging academics with a diverse range of extracurricular activities.
The school's cutting-edge amenities include world-class music and drama facilities, which allow students to pursue their interests and passions away from their desks.
1. Institut auf dem Rosenberg (about R3,258,719)
The world's most expensive boarding school was founded in 1889 and is situated in the town of St Gallen. It offers its own highly personalised curriculum that encourages students to push the limits of their knowledge and discover new frontiers.
Each student receives a personalised academic curriculum suited to their particular requirements, interests, and ambitions, regardless of whether they excel in academics, athletics, the arts, or entrepreneurship.
