'You're turning children into walking billboards': Education Minister faces backlash over branded portable desks for Grade 1 learners

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, is in hot water after endorsing foldable plastic desks that were donated by McDonald's to Grade 1 learners.

Gwarube shared that she has handed over the desks to St Paul's Primary school in Cape Town's Bo Kaap, in the Western Cape.

"MiDeskGlobal manufactures wheelie school bags that transform into a fully functional desk and chair, easy for learners to use both at home and at school. This donation is a testament to how partnership and innovation can positively impact a child's life. Every child deserves a learning environment and appropriate infrastructure that is conducive," she said.

The pushback against the minister was swift and furious. Netizens accused her of failing learners by not simply ensuring that enough desks are available at schools without a fast-food chain having to donate.

Pinky Sithole commented that the desks appear to be hazardous for children and appear impractical.

The desk/chair backpack is designed to be used throughout a child's school careers, according to the MiDesk website.

"These monstrosities are a health hazard for small kids. They are impractical and cumbersome. Your department should provide appropriate desks and chairs in schools. Why must small kids carry such a burden!?"