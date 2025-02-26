'You're turning children into walking billboards': Education Minister faces backlash over branded portable desks for Grade 1 learners
'DESKS ARE MONSTROSITIES'
Siviwe Gwarube faces backlash over sponsored desks for Grade 1 students.
Image: X
The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, is in hot water after endorsing foldable plastic desks that were donated by McDonald's to Grade 1 learners.
Gwarube shared that she has handed over the desks to St Paul's Primary school in Cape Town's Bo Kaap, in the Western Cape.
"MiDeskGlobal manufactures wheelie school bags that transform into a fully functional desk and chair, easy for learners to use both at home and at school. This donation is a testament to how partnership and innovation can positively impact a child's life. Every child deserves a learning environment and appropriate infrastructure that is conducive," she said.
The pushback against the minister was swift and furious. Netizens accused her of failing learners by not simply ensuring that enough desks are available at schools without a fast-food chain having to donate.
Pinky Sithole commented that the desks appear to be hazardous for children and appear impractical.
The desk/chair backpack is designed to be used throughout a child's school careers, according to the MiDesk website.
"These monstrosities are a health hazard for small kids. They are impractical and cumbersome. Your department should provide appropriate desks and chairs in schools. Why must small kids carry such a burden!?"
For Tumi, the size of the desks is a problem, she claimed that children would not be to carry them. "I need everyone who approved this to be fired! These desks are practically the same size as Grade 1 learners, how do you expect them to carry it with ease?"
Bhavna Maharaj questioned the ethics of the initiative due to the desks being branded with McDonald's logo and asked whether this was for charity or a thinly veiled advertising opportunity.
"The desks are in classrooms, but they must be backpacks so six-year-olds can carry them to somewhere as walking billboards for a brand that has been feeding genocidal soldiers, in an area with Palestinian flags painted on houses. Ok," she wrote.
Another X user accused the minister of being on drugs to give such an initiative the go-ahead: "It must be fentanyl because there's no way you looked at the giant Golden Arches on the backs of children and thought this is definitely in the best interest of the child absolutely, this is good for South Africa's children."
Honey Makwakwa added to the conversation by saying that the portable desks will be a constant reminder of just how poor the children are.
"This is unethical, turning children into walking billboards and then bombarding their psyches with colours and brands whilst they're expected to sit for hours on empty stomachs and behave is sickening. Brand advertisements do not belong in the classroom," added another X user.
Melanie van Wyk also questioned the desks. "Absolutely none of this makes sense. Just use the donation to buy actual desks! Why must these babies carry them around with them!?"
