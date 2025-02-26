Mangosuthu University of Technology moves to online learning amid ongoing water crisis

The Mangosuthu University of Technology has shifted to online learning due to ongoing water supply issues, affecting both students and staff.

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has made the move to online learning following month-long water challenges at the uMlazi-based institution.

In recent days, MUT used notices and Facebook updates to inform students and staff about how the water crisis was affecting the university.

On Monday night, MUT said: “Management is advising staff that teaching and learning will continue online until further notice. This is due to the ongoing water supply disruptions in eThekwini.”

On Sunday, MUT said a burst water pipe affected many areas, including the university. The municipality was working on fixing the burst pipe.

As a result, MUT said online teaching and learning would continue on Monday. However, there would be no buses to transport students and the situation was going to be reviewed on Monday afternoon.

Last Thursday, MUT announced that due to water challenges on campus, management advised that teaching, learning and all academic activities would be implemented online on Friday, February 21.

Zama Sishi, MUT's Department of Marketing and Communications acting senior director said the university started experiencing water supply issues on January 20.

Sishi said these water supply issues come in the form of burst water pipes and intermittent supply.

“We receive a schedule to this effect,” Sishi said.

“There are burst pipes, like last Thursday; our supply is not fully recovered. We also had water cut-offs in February.”

With some staff and students living on campus, Sishi said the university is supplying them with bottled water. Additionally, there are mobile ablution facilities for both staff and students.

Meanwhile, students have raised concerns about the switch to online learning. Some students have inquired about data provision for off-campus students, while others have asked about the availability of student transportation.

These concerns were raised after the university announced the transition to online learning last week.

Sishi said MUT residences have Wi-Fi for students to use.

“The university reverted to online learning to limit the number of students on campus,” Sishi said about the availability of buses to transport students.

Meanwhile, water shortages also occurred at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, located 3km away, in recent weeks.

