KZN Public Works partners with Higher Education to revolutionise TVET sector
Higher education Deputy Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe delivering her speech while KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer (right) is listening.
Image: Willem Phungula
To address structural unemployment, KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer and Deputy Higher Education Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe have forged a partnership to support Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.
The officials announced the partnership during their oversight visit to a Coastal TVET college campus in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, on Tuesday.
Speaking to the media after a walkabout at the campus and interacting with artisan students, Dr Gondwe said since being appointed as deputy minister, she has realised that TVET colleges were treated as step-children of the Department of Higher Education.
She promised to change this because of the support it would give the sector. She said the skills colleges should be at the forefront of the department, not where it is now if the government wants to address unemployment.
“TVET colleges must be supported as they produce the skills the country desperately needs. One of the Government of National Unity’s top priorities is job creation so for the government to achieve that, TVET colleges must be at the forefront and their funding must be prioritised,” said the deputy minister.
She called for the public-private partnership to address skills shortages in the country, adding that it was not normal for the Public Works and Infrastructure Department to not have its artisans.
In terms of their partnership with the provincial Public Works and Infrastructure, the department has committed to absorbing students who have completed their qualifications, particularly artisans.
Meyer said his department will not only absorb the artisans but will also negotiate with the companies that are doing business with his department to do the same.
He also announced that as part of his plan to support TVET colleges, his department has decided to exempt them from paying rates.
The MEC said he will also engage Transport and Human Settlement MEC Siboniso Duma to see whether he cannot provide transport to students who live far from the campus. Another issue that was raised as a problem facing the campus was that of accommodation. The campus does not have student residences.
