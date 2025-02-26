KZN Public Works partners with Higher Education to revolutionise TVET sector

To address structural unemployment, KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer and Deputy Higher Education Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe have forged a partnership to support Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

The officials announced the partnership during their oversight visit to a Coastal TVET college campus in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after a walkabout at the campus and interacting with artisan students, Dr Gondwe said since being appointed as deputy minister, she has realised that TVET colleges were treated as step-children of the Department of Higher Education.

She promised to change this because of the support it would give the sector. She said the skills colleges should be at the forefront of the department, not where it is now if the government wants to address unemployment.

“TVET colleges must be supported as they produce the skills the country desperately needs. One of the Government of National Unity’s top priorities is job creation so for the government to achieve that, TVET colleges must be at the forefront and their funding must be prioritised,” said the deputy minister.