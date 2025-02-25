Diageo SA and UJ tackle youth unemployment through hospitality training

Andrew Ross, Managing Director of Diageo Southern Africa; one of the graduates, Precious Dube, and Dr Tracy Daniels. Photo: Supplied

In a significant move to combat the escalating crisis of youth unemployment plaguing South Africa, Diageo South Africa has joined forces with the School of Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Johannesburg.

This collaboration aims to facilitate the entry of young South Africans into the hospitality sector, a field that holds promise amidst the economic challenges currently faced in the country.

Through the innovative Learning for Life programme, over 1,000 unemployed youths have benefitted from crucial work-based education, marking a profound step towards economic empowerment.

On February 19, 2025, the first cohort of the programme celebrated a milestone, as 511 participants proudly graduated, with a remarkable 300 of them being women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Andrew Ross, Managing Director of Diageo Southern Africa, expressed pride in these achievements, stated: “We proudly celebrate 511 graduates from the Diageo Learning for Life programme with the University of Johannesburg. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to empowering the hospitality sector through education and skill-building, showcasing the transformative power of strategic partnerships.”

The hospitality industry remains a vital pillar of South Africa’s economy; however, it has been beset by significant challenges, including economic downturns and a skills shortage. Diageo's Learning for Life programme directly addresses these pressing issues by equipping graduates with the essential expertise necessary to thrive in this dynamic environment.

For many of the participants, the journey through the Learning for Life programme has been nothing short of transformative. Graduates like Precious Dube find themselves at the forefront of this change.

"This journey has been nothing but short of transformational," she said.

"As a final year student, this incredible initiative placed me in one of the most prestigious hospitality establishments in South Africa, the Four Seasons Hotel, Westcliff. I am incredibly proud to say that because of my hard work, dedication, and passion, I am still working and training at the Westcliff."

Another participant, Ayanda Magele, echoed similar sentiments, sharing how the programme transformed her personal and professional skills.

“With hard work and maintaining a positive attitude, I've landed a Junior Sommelier position,” she said.

Magele's story underscores the potential that the hospitality sector holds for young South Africans and illustrates the tangible paths to success that the Learning for Life programme is fostering.

