Is Grade 13 coming to South Africa? Education department sets the record straight
Grade 13 rumours: What the Department of Basic Education has to say.
Image: IOL
A shocking claim about South Africa's education has been circulating online. According to netizens schools will now purportedly go up to Grade 13.
Numerous videos purporting to have insider knowledge of this have gone viral.
But is there any truth to this? The Basic education department has rubbished the claim, calling it fake news and urged South Afrcans to be aware that there is always disinformation around online and asked that people exercise caution when consuming news.
The rumuor that from 2026, a new grade would be added to the schooling system.
TikToker @garfieldzars was one of the individuals peddling the 'news' with a dash of humour. "High school no longer ends in Grade 12. It now finishes in Grade 13," he said.
"Please be wary of fake news! There are no plans to add Grade 13 to the South African schooling system. Official announcements by the Department of Basic Education are published on the DBE's official communication platforms," said the department.
It emphasized that South Africans should avoid falling into the trap of fake news.
"With misinformation and disinformation at an all-time high, it is important to tell the difference between legitimate sources of information and those who peddle lies to increase engagement on their pages."
@garfieldzar later clarified that he was joking with the post in another video.
"I know there is no Grade 13 coming. I just made the video because I thought it was funny. Obviously, there isn't going to be a Grade 13. I am not an idiot.
"For there to be a Grade 13 next year, it would mean that all the matriculants of this year aren't able to go into university next year, which means there won't be any first-year students at any university."
IOL