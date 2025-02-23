Is Grade 13 coming to South Africa? Education department sets the record straight

Grade 13 rumours: What the Department of Basic Education has to say.

A shocking claim about South Africa's education has been circulating online. According to netizens schools will now purportedly go up to Grade 13.

Numerous videos purporting to have insider knowledge of this have gone viral.

But is there any truth to this? The Basic education department has rubbished the claim, calling it fake news and urged South Afrcans to be aware that there is always disinformation around online and asked that people exercise caution when consuming news.

The rumuor that from 2026, a new grade would be added to the schooling system.

TikToker @garfieldzars was one of the individuals peddling the 'news' with a dash of humour. "High school no longer ends in Grade 12. It now finishes in Grade 13," he said.