DUT moves to online lectures amidst student protests

Last month, thousands of students gathered at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) for registration and other enquiries. Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Chaos ensued on Durban University of Technology (DUT) campuses when protests broke out among students on Monday leading to a suspension of in-person lectures on Tuesday.

In videos taken at campuses including Ritson and ML Sultan, students are seen running away and some flocking the exits.

This follows students, some wearing EFF regalia, who were seen and recorded walking in Berea in the early hours of Monday morning.

The university confirmed that a group of protesters, many of whom were unregistered students, disrupted activities on some of the university’s campuses in Durban on Monday.

Following the violent protest action, the Executive Management Committee (EMC) and the Senate Executive Committee (Senex) convened an urgent meeting and resolved to temporarily suspend in-person lectures on Tuesday.

“From Wednesday, February 19, all lectures will continue online until further notice. This measure applies to all seven DUT campuses,” the university said.

“It is important to note that the university is not closed. DUT remains operational, with only a temporary one-day suspension of the academic programme on Tuesday, February 18.”

The university said late registration will continue as scheduled until Friday, March 7.

“DUT will not tolerate any further disruptions to campus operations. Law enforcement authorities remain on high alert and those engaging in criminal activities, who are in violation of a High Court interdict, will face immediate legal action. Several individuals have already been positively identified,” the university said.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff and the broader university community remain our top priority.”

Additionally, in a university statement to staff and students on Monday, the university said it will not yield to the demands of criminals. However, it remains committed to constructive and meaningful engagement on student-related matters exclusively through the Student Representative Council (SRC).

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFF Students Command (EFFSC) DUT Durban Branch said the university’s accusations that protesters are not registered students and are inspired by criminal groups is a scapegoating tactic used to undermine the legitimacy of the protests.

“The EFFSC DUT Durban Branch wants to put it categorically clear that the protest is not caused by criminals, but DUT protests are caused by the university’s failure to address student issues, which include financial exclusion, housing problems, and administrative failures. Instead of addressing these difficulties, DUT management demonises students who demand their rights,” the branch said.

It said thousands of students are still not allocated to residences, many students are still not coded and the Department of Housing and Financial Aid is playing politics with the coding of students.

The branch said for order to be restored, the university should address the real concerns that sparked the protests.

“Stop the unfair suspension of students and fighters. Stop using force on students and commit to settling issues through non-violent negotiation. To reestablish trust among students, provide transparent updates on financial aid and codes, allocation of all deserving students in conducive residences, release and increase the SRC Grant,” the branch said.

“Until all these issues are resolved, The EFFSC DUT Durban Branch wants to make it clear that conditions will continue to be abnormal and there are no individuals that are going to be bought by the management to stop the angry protesting students whose only cry is the right to education. The EFFSC is going to fight until the last one is free. Classes remain closed until the EFFSC issues a directive.”

