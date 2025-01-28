The impact of budget cuts on KwaZulu-Natal’s education system

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the budget constraints have pushed them to be more creative and resourceful in executing the mandate, attracting and retaining educators within what has been allocated.

Hlomuka was speaking during a public interaction session led by the KZN Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Education in Dundee under the uMzinyathi district.

He said the main appropriation for the department is R65.834 billion for the 2025/26 financial year, which is an increase of R2.846 billion or 4.5% from last year’s budget.

“I will not go into detail as far as the budget is concerned, except to say that it does not materially improve our cash flow.

“The bulk of this budget goes to payment of salaries and transfers to schools, which leaves the department with 7%, or R4.237 billion for operational expenditure and contractual obligations.

“I am happy that despite these fiscal challenges, the department has made significant progress in the payment of outstanding transfers to schools for norms and standards. Learners should not be penalised for non-compliance in some schools. The department must proactively support the schools’ administration to ensure transfers are administered on time,” Hlomuka said.

He welcomed the opportunity to engage with members of the legislature to account for and receive feedback on the department’s work of providing quality education.

During the 2024 NSC results, the uMzinyathi district achieved an 89% pass rate, which is a 2% improvement.

Hlomuka said these results are a reflection of the “sterling work” of district teams and educators, as well as the dedication of pupils to their academic work.

“We know that in this district, in particular, our educators have to deal with sector-specific challenges as well as complex socio-economic challenges.

“According to the Statistician General, the district has a total number of 126 790 households and 74 726 (58.9%) women-headed households. uMzinyathi has 2 230 child-headed households and 32% of the child-headed households are headed by females. 57% of the child-headed households are in traditional dwellings.”

He added that this calls on priorities set out in the Annual Performance Plan (APP) to approach the education of pupils in a holistic and responsive manner.

He called on all of society to rally behind the full implementation of the BELA Act.

“It is a potent instrument at our disposal to practically open the doors of learning by expanding the pathways to education for learners, regardless of socio-economic background. Future generations will judge us harshly if we fail to do so, we dare not fail them,” said Hlomuka.

Hlengiwe Mavimbela, the acting chairperson of the KZN Portfolio Committee on Education. Picture: Supplied

Acting Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Hlengiwe Mavimbela, said the issue of budget cuts is a provincial crisis across all government departments, hence they invited all stakeholders involved in the learning and teaching - including School Governing Bodies, unions, and the private sector.

She said the committee is listening to communities to find out what their needs are so that draft annual performance plans and draft annual budget plans are aligned with what the communities need.

“Budget cuts make it difficult for the departments to fulfil their mandates. However, we are encouraging the department to deliver with the minimum they have.

“We are engaging with the national government to adjust the allocations, and also appealing to the private sector to come on board and assist, especially with the dilapidating infrastructure,” she said.

Mavimbela added that education is dependent on human resources because for teaching and learning to happen, there must be an educator.

She said the biggest chunk of the budget goes to salaries.

“We are pleased in terms of what the department has presented to us. They haven’t said anything about cutting posts. However, they are struggling to fill in the vacancies.”

She urged communities to take care of the infrastructure because those who remove doors from schools come from communities.

