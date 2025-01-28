PICS: Gift of the Givers leads efforts to rebuild tornado-hit Seatides Combined School

Gift of the Givers and various donors have come together to restore Seatides Combined School. | Supplied

Gift of the Givers, a renowned non-governmental organisation and multiple donors have been at the forefront of restoring Seatides Combined School following a tornado that left death and destruction in oThongathi last year.

After the tornado damaged the school, Gift of the Givers’ construction teams went to work to restore four school blocks with the generous assistance of multiple donors.

The storm left the school damaged by trees, leaves, branches, benches, concrete, bins, corrugated iron and other materials. Some corridors, from one block to another, had their coverings blown away while others were scattered on the ground. Piles of corrugated iron and poles were seen on what appeared to be a parking area, piled on a vehicle that was partially covered by the materials.

A devastating tornado ripped through Seatides Combined School, blowing away roofs and damaging windows, walkways and classrooms. | Supplied

When the tornado swept through the area, it ripped off the roofs, and damaged windows, walkways, classrooms and the computer lab, leaving the school unusable.

The Department of Education delivered mobile classrooms while Grade 12 pupils were to be accommodated at the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science & Technology Academy so teaching and learning could continue.

Bilaal Jeewa, the Gift of the Givers community liaison officer in KZN, stated that the organisation was approached to assist the school with various donors coming forward to assist. These include: Bidvest/ Bid Tanks, Profibre, Standard Bank, Cell C, Ford Motor Group and East Coast Radio.

“Our infrastructure team started repairs at the school in September, first clearing the site of all the storm damage,” Jeewa said.

Gift of the Givers refurbished the E block which is for senior classrooms, the art block, the computer lab block and the changeroom.

“Our team replaced roof trusses, roof sheets, ceilings, glazing, doors, flooring where needed, painted, did all the electrical work in the building, replaced sanitary ware in the toilets and installed new gutters,” Jeewa said about the repairs Gift of the Givers carried out.

He said all the work to the four blocks that Gift of the Givers carried out have now been completed and ready for handover.

Jeewa added that the remaining blocks being renovated by donors include:

Venk-Pac and the Zimbali Foundation are renovating the Senior Primary Block and Workshop Block.

CMH Holdings is refurbishing the Administration Block.

He said a few classroom blocks remain to be refurbished but this is dependent on donor funding being available to the school.

Jeewa said Gift of the Givers has completed its work and is ready to hand over the completed blocks.

