Hope for homeless South African teacher in Thailand as Good Samaritans help with food, shelter and possibly a job

With shelter and food, after months of feeling hopeless and helpless, Ndlazi is looking forward to what the future holds for her.

Zohar Ndlazi, a South African teacher who is homeless on the streets of Thailand has received numerous offers of help from South Africans who have assisted with temporary shelter, food and even possibly a job.

In a previous story published by IOL on Monday, Ndlazi detailed that she had gone to Thailand and arrived on June 23, 2023, to work as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher. However, after leaving her initial employer in June 2024, promising job offers in China and from a recruiting agent in Thailand vanished amid a lack of communication and changing circumstances, leaving her unemployed.

She ended up homeless and living on the streets and relying on temples and churches for food.

Ndlazi was in such dire straits that she did not have basic hygiene items which had begun to chip at her dignity. "I didn't even have toiletries, no toothpaste, deodorant and body soap for weeks," she told IOL.

The educator had also caught flu from sleeping on the streets.

"Someone who wants to remain anonymous came to my place, he took me shopping for toiletries, medication, food and paid for my three days stay at a hotel...My body fell apart, I didn't realise how much cold, sore and flu I had until I moved into the room to sleep."

Additionally, someone else assisted by paying a debt that she owed a hostel. A new job might also be on the horizon for Ndlazi as another teacher told her they will assist her get employment at her school.