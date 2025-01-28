Hope for homeless South African teacher in Thailand as Good Samaritans help with food, shelter and possibly a job
Image: Screenshot
Zohar Ndlazi, a South African teacher who is homeless on the streets of Thailand has received numerous offers of help from South Africans who have assisted with temporary shelter, food and even possibly a job.
In a previous story published by IOL on Monday, Ndlazi detailed that she had gone to Thailand and arrived on June 23, 2023, to work as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher. However, after leaving her initial employer in June 2024, promising job offers in China and from a recruiting agent in Thailand vanished amid a lack of communication and changing circumstances, leaving her unemployed.
She ended up homeless and living on the streets and relying on temples and churches for food.
Ndlazi was in such dire straits that she did not have basic hygiene items which had begun to chip at her dignity. "I didn't even have toiletries, no toothpaste, deodorant and body soap for weeks," she told IOL.
The educator had also caught flu from sleeping on the streets.
"Someone who wants to remain anonymous came to my place, he took me shopping for toiletries, medication, food and paid for my three days stay at a hotel...My body fell apart, I didn't realise how much cold, sore and flu I had until I moved into the room to sleep."
Additionally, someone else assisted by paying a debt that she owed a hostel. A new job might also be on the horizon for Ndlazi as another teacher told her they will assist her get employment at her school.
Some of the items bought for Ndlazi by Good Samaritans.
Image: Supplied
"Another person was working on putting together flight ticket money in the event all fails."
On social media, netizens advised that she should contact the embassy in Bangkok or the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).
However, Ndlazi has been in continuous contact with the government ministry and her first letter to the department was on November 1, 2024, after she assessed that her predicament was likely to get worse.
"I am afraid I will be targeted for staying at the bus station ... I have contacted my family for assistance to put funds together for my flight ticket and exit Thailand. I have not had a positive response," Ndlazi wrote to Dirco.
Dirco reacted by saying that it is sympathetic about the difficult situation that Ndlazi finds herself in but neither the South African embassy in Bangkok nor SA government is able to financially aid people who find themselves in distress in foreign countries.
"The only manner we can assist is to link you with family nor friends who can assist provided, you do not have enough means to reach them directly. Additionally, with acquirement of a travel document if lost or stolen."
With shelter and food, after months of feeling hopeless and helpless, Ndlazi is looking forward to what the future holds for her.
IOL